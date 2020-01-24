A new Leak suggests Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2 has been delayed again

Aniket Thakkar FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Rumors

24 Jan 2020, 13:53 IST

Fortnite Chapter 2 Picture Courtesy: Epic Games

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 1, which began after the event called "The End" has brought massive changes to the game. Chapter 2 is certainly amazing and has reignited the game's popularity, but the season which was supposed to end in the month of December has not ended yet.

According to the new leak by the HYPEX, a famous data miner who is a regular source of Fortnite leak, leaking almost everything about Fortnite, from skin leaks to the leaks about the update.

Chapter 2 Season 2 has been updated from February 6 to February 20, on the game's backend API.

Chapter 2 Season 1 was scheduled to last for 2 months, that is till December but was extended by Epic Games for about 2 months because of the Winterfest and Christmas event updates.

The Chapter 2, Season 1 ending date on the API has just been updated from February 6 to February 20..pic.twitter.com/v6xmgrmuI8 — HYPEX - Fortnite Leaks & News (@HYPEX) January 23, 2020

Chapter 2 Season 1 which kicked off with a bang and hype in the month of October 2019 has now been extended, making it the longest season ever in the history of Fortnite, which is now in its 100th day compared to usual 10-week average.

It is not clear why this has been done by the creators and currently no one has any idea what Epic games are up to. But the API update does certainly means that there is some change in the schedule of the developers.

This delay in the season has disappointed the Fortnite players across the globe, as the season was stretched way beyond the limit, making it quite boring now.

There has been no official word from Epic Games yet and fans are eagerly waiting for the new update to drop.