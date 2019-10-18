Fortnite Map Guide: Here's what's new in the Chapter 2 map

Fortnite Chapter 2 has released with some fresh new content recently. After the original Fortnite map was destroyed by a Black Hole (and Epic Games dramatically declaring it as "The End"), Fortnite concluded Chapter 1 with Season 10.

Chapter 2 Season 1 is now out, with a fresh new Battle Pass, a bigger map, a better XP system, and new cosmetics (with an option to upgrade them). There have been some new additions to the map such as Craggy Hills and Holly Hedges and some older areas such as Pleasant Park were also retained.

Each area has something new to discover so here's a Fortnite Chapter 2 map guide and what you can discover in these areas.

The bigger, upgraded Fortnite map

#1 Sweaty Sands

Sweaty Sands is in the Eastern Corner of the map, in coordinates B3. It's not a great drop location because it is far away from different points of the map. But there is a challenge where you need to search for Chests in Sweaty Sands.

Here is a short video guide on how to find the 7 chest locations in Sweaty Sands. They are hidden in sneaky locations but if you go to the correct locations, they will be just around the corner.

#2 Holly Hedges

Holly Hedges is just south of Sweaty Sands and can be found in coordinates B5. It is a new location in Chapter 2 and it has a lot of resemblance to Greasy Grove, a location which was in Chapter 1 and no longer exists now.

There are currently no challenges for the first week in Holly Hedges. It is a good location for hiding out and camping enemies because of all the houses and the hedges in between. You can find plants in all houses here.

Here is a video guide of all the chests you can find in Holly Hedges.

