Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4 leaks: Midas Fish, Upgraded Fishing system and more

Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 3 has almost reached its end. With only a week to go for Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 4 to arrive, data-leakers are at it again.

The forthcoming season is rumored to have a Marvel theme and some exciting bundles and skins have been announced.

These include a DC collaboration with the highly anticipated Last Laugh bundle, including the Joker, Poison Ivy, and Midas Rex along with the Marvel Thor x Galactus crossover event lined up. Superheroes aside, data miners have also leaked an exciting new Flopper: The Midas Fish.

In Season 4 there will be a "Midas Flopper" that turns your entire inventory to Legendary rarity, This is according to @StonewallTabor's latest video, also the pro fishing rod i leaked a while ago will be a thing, it only fishes rare floppers. — HYPEX (@HYPEX) August 20, 2020

In addition to this, there will also be upgraded fishing rods:

*SEASON 4 LEAKS SPOLIER*



There will be upgraded fishing rods, only these rods can catch certain type of fish



New Fish: Rare Midas Fish, which when consumed turns all your current weapons in your inventory into legendary rarity. #Fortnite



📝: @StonewallTabor — Mikey - Fortnite Leaks (@FNBRHQ) August 20, 2020

Advertisement

Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 4 Leaks: New fishing system

YouTuber Tabor Hill recently released a major Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 4 leak video, where he explains the brand new fishing system which could be making its way to the game very soon.

Describing an ultra rare 'Midas Fish', he goes on to explain its utility in-game:

Basically there's gonna be upgraded fishing rods and only these rods can be used to catch certain types of fish. I'm going to mention just one fish- the ultra rare Midas fish. If you catch this Midas fish and you eat it, all weapons in your current inventory will automatically turn legendary.

Let’s say you have a full loadout of nothing but Gray Pistols. You catch the Midas Fish, you eat it, you’ll have all Gold Pistols. How awesome is that?

While this certainly comes as an exciting addition, it remains to be seen how rare the Midas fish is going to be. Will it be as rare as the Mythic fish or not, we will have to wait and see.

As word got around that Midas' fish would be making its way to the game, the online community was quick to react to this latest Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 4 leak:

Epic staff: they keep emailing us about midas lets make him as a fish — a total freak (@MidasPosting) August 20, 2020

can't wait to eat the midas fish and turn all the fishing rods in my inventory to gold — big john (@gameshed_) August 20, 2020

From the return of Midas to a rumoured Wolverine skin leak, there have been several interesting theories related to Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 4 so far.

POSSIBLE Leak: Epic were planning to make a Wolverine skin & Wolverine Claws pickaxe, he might be the season 4 secret skin or just an itemshop skin! (this is from a very trusted source) — HYPEX (@HYPEX) August 15, 2020

An upgraded fishing system would certainly make things a lot more interesting in Fortnite's upcoming season, which is rumoured to be Marvel centric.

Data miner HYPEX also revealed an update related to the Thor crossover event:

If this doesn't happen that means epic changed the idea, so please don't be mad at me, but i trust my source because he told me about the comic book before it got leaked — HYPEX (@HYPEX) August 19, 2020

With these set of exciting new leaks still have a week left to go, fans could not be more excited for the launch of Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 4.

You can watch the video below which speaks about possible Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 4 leaks: