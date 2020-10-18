Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4 Week 9 Challenges

The next patch for Fortnite should bring with it a new set of challenges for players to complete. While the entire set of week 9 challenges have not been released, we already know most of them.

Fortnite Week 9 Challenges

Currently, the Fortnite Week 9 Challenges are listed as follows.

Search Chests at Holly Hedges (7)

Eliminations at Slurpy Swamp (3)

Collect Floating Rings at Steamy Stacks (1)

Use Silver Surfer’s Board in a single match (1)

Land at Sharky Shell and finish Top 25 (1)

[PH] Placeholder (1)

[PH] Placeholder (1)

Deal damage to opponents at Sweaty Sands (500)

The majority of these Fortnite challenges are self explanatory and should be easy to achieve for most players. Perhaps the hardest one will be the challenge to land at Sharky Shell and finish in the top 25, however the difficulty of this challenge has more to do with Fortnite as a whole than anything related to this challenge specifically.

If you do think you’ll struggle with this one, consider landing there and then immediately leaving to find a new place to gather loot, and focus more on simply surviving to the required position rather than playing more normally.

What do the Placeholder Fortnite challenges mean?

Week 8 & 9 Challenges pic.twitter.com/zA6EiBiZoI — FireMonkey • Fortnite Intel 🎄 (@iFireMonkey) October 13, 2020

The placeholders are interesting but it can be difficult to read too much into them. The most likely interpretation for these placeholders is simple, either Epic couldn’t think of a challenge in time, or they had to be changed last minute, or they were simply not leaked in the same way the others were. With so many perfectly mundane interpretations, reading deeper into them seems like a pointless endeavor.

However, it’s no fun to simply ignore a good mystery when wild speculation will suffice. Indeed, the fact that the rest of the challenges leaked while these two remained hidden may imply that the developers behind Fortnite are being much more careful about these specific challenges. They may reveal information about future patches, or be related to an as-of-yet unrevealed part of the season.

If that were the case, these challenges may involve performing quests related to a specific superhero, or interacting with a specific faction, or even be related to the presumed upcoming Galactus plotline.

So I'm guessing we'll get another October update for the week of Halloween. Good, because we didn't really seem to get any new Halloween skins outside of these two new packs — Shai_Dreamcast (@ShaiDreamcast2) October 13, 2020

Of course, we don’t know anything yet. While speculation can be quite fun, it will not result in us coming any closer to the truth.