Fortnite: Week 8 Challenges leaked

The Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4 challenges have been leaked. It looks like the Fortnite Week 8 challenges are going to keep up the trend of being fairly simple and easy to achieve, making accomplishing them fairly straightforward for most people, however at least some of them look like they’ll take some effort.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 Challenges

The Week 8 Fortnite Challenges are as follows:

Search Chests at Sweaty Sands (7)

Eliminations at Stark Industries (5)

Drive a car or truck through a rift (1)

Eliminate opponents while jumping or falling (5)

Headshot Doom Henchmen or Stark Robots (35)

Visit different Named Locations in a single match (5)

Deal damage to opponents with Assault Rifles or Sniper Rifles (15,000)

Deal damage to opponents at Misty Meadows (500)

As you can see, a fair amount of these will be easy enough for you to achieve. Searching chests or scoring eliminations in a certain area is something that you can do so long as you make the effort to go there. Additionally, eliminating opponents while jumping or falling sounds difficult, until you remember that shotgun fights commonly involve jumping over cover.

Perhaps the only one which will require a more detailed breakdown to delve in to is the challenge to drive a vehicle through a rift, although in that case finding a vehicle will be more difficult than finding a rift, and so it’s just a matter of knowing where to go.

Week 8 Challenges will be live shortly (In 6 mins) pic.twitter.com/98LhsoWpLJ — Frenzy - Fortnite Dataminer (@FrenzyLeaks) October 15, 2020

How will the Week 8 Fortnite challenges affect gameplay?

Of course, one of the most interesting parts of the weekly challenges in Fortnite is how they influence where players want to go. In a way, challenges direct the game’s pace and action without ever really altering the game at all.

One thing that stands out to me is the challenge to damage players with assault or sniper rifles. It will be interesting to see if this results in more medium and long range engagements than usual, as players attempt to earn damage towards their goal. Not all players will alter their gameplay for these challenges, but nonetheless you should play knowing that some players are going to prioritize assault rifle engagements over other weapons.

CH2:S4:WEEK 8 (All-Inclusive Cheat Sheet + XP) with all the details for this week’s challenges! Check out “Squatingdog for Fortnite” app located in your Apple or Android Store! Code: “Squatingdog” in the item shop. #squatingdog #EpicPartner #week8 #cheatsheet #season4 #xpcoins pic.twitter.com/Z5hOSxjP7f — Squatingdog (@thesquatingdog) October 15, 2020

The other one that stands out is the challenge to visit five different named locations in a single match. This makes me wonder if players will be more likely to roam around the map in the early and mid game, rather than simply moving to a zone and setting up a favorable location. If this is the case, you can expect to find more players wandering around rather than simply camping at the zone.

Whether or not you want to alter your own gameplay in order to focus these challenges, however, is entirely up to you. If you don’t need the extra experience for your Fortnite account, take advantage of the zone being a little more clear than normal to establish a good location. Likewise, with players using assault rifles more, try to force engagements that make those weapons less useful.

Even if you aren’t actively pursuing a challenge doesn’t mean that you aren’t playing with those challenges in Fortnite.