Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5 Exotic Weapons: Top 3 most powerful exotic guns in the game

Fortnite's new exotic weapons are the most powerful class in the game. Epic Games basically made a class for NPC weapons to compete with Mythic weapons.

Players can purchase these exotic weapons from NPCs with gold bars. Players cannot obtain gold through real-world currency, so this is technically not pay-to-win.

The only way players can obtain gold is by playing Fortnite, so Epic Games made a way to play-to-win.

Note: Powerful means damage. The Big Chill won't be on this list.

Top three most powerful exotic weapons in Fortnite

#3 - Shadow Tracker

The Shadow Tracker is a pretty destructive weapon. It shoots 85 damage, which is as powerful as the Storm Scout Rifle. On top of being incredibly deadly, this pistol has a suppressor. The biggest selling point for most players is that this pistol can locate players on the enemy team if one is shot.

Reese sells this pistol at Dirty Docks for 1,225 bars.

#2 - Dragon's Breath Sniper Rifle

Dragon's Breath is a pretty deadly sniper. It works like a bolt action sniper: one shot, one kill. This weapon does 116 damage per shot, not to mention the fire damage it gives both players and structures.

The only downside is that it's really inaccurate, but each made shot really eats a player's health. The headshot multiplier is 2.5x, so one head shot is an instant kill if the enemy player doesn't have a shield.

This sniper can be bought from Blaze at Timber Tent or Pristine Point for 1,213 bars.

#1 - The Dub

The most powerful exotic weapon in the game. To nerf this beast, Fortnite had to put in three downsides to using this weapon. Using the Dub is like using a Flint-Knock Pistol. Both the player using the weapon and the player receiving the hit will be pushed back.

The second and third downside is the range and magazine size. Players have to be really close to use this weapon effectively. They also need to make sure they reload before a fight.

The damage is 120 with a small multiplier of 1.25x. If a player does not have full health and the shields, they'll be in trouble. Two shots from this shotgun and they'll be instantly dead.

This shotgun is perfect for a sneak attack due to how quickly the player can fire two shots. If an enemy doesn't die after two shots, it's an easy switch weapon to finish them off.

This shotgun can be purchased from Dummy in Pleasant Park or near Compact Cars for 1,225 bars.

