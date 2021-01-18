Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5 leaks: Female Midas, weapon attachments leaked, new Predator portals, and more

The current season in Fortnite is turning out to be pretty interesting. The Predator ship has landed in the Stealthy Stronghold. Other new weapons have also arrived, and there's a lot of new content for players to enjoy.

A few leaks suggest that there's more interesting content coming up for players in this very season.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5 leaks

Female Midas Skin In Game! (Concept) #Fortnite

Gameplay will be up in a few mins pic.twitter.com/TObUidXngU — CDNR (@YouTubeCDNR) January 12, 2021

Way back in December, data miners had revealed that a female Midas was in the works. They didn't talk about the skin, but a loading screen which featured the female Midas was revealed.

It hasn't made its way into the game yet, but rumors suggest that female Midas will be the new skin for Fortnite Crew subscribers in February.

Fortnite Update: Female MIDAS February Crew Pack! IOS Return Announcement... https://t.co/3z9vCOXMCo via @YouTube — Happy Power (@HappyPower) January 15, 2021

It'll be worth seeing how the female Midas plays out into the current storyline in Fortnite. Other than that, the Predator portals have been leaked as well. These look like funny little jet streams but on land. It'll be worth seeing how these portals work out in the game.

the two *leaked* locations for the portals:

- Portal_Nightmare - outside Stealthy Strongholds

- Portal_Typhoon - outside of Steamy Stacks



credits: @ximton pic.twitter.com/EHbzhBicKx — FortTory - Fortnite Leaks & News (@FortTory) January 13, 2021

Advertisement

Earlier, Fortnite data miner HYPEX had revealed that there would be a new feature in the game called weapon mod slots. This feature would let players fit different weapon modifications like scopes and suppressors on different weapons. HYPEX has finally come out with more information on these weapon mod slots.

Some more info about this, thanks to @FunGamesLeaks for the help:



- You can add the mod & drop it anytime, its planned to be an item

- Weapons have specific valid mods that work with them (based on this function "PrintValidWeaponMods")

- Weapons have multiple mod slots https://t.co/SPuyjeZj5B — HYPEX (@HYPEX) January 16, 2021

As per the tweet, weapons will have multiple mod slots, but each weapon will have weapon-specific mods. Which does make sense, because adding a scope on a shotgun is pretty useless.

As of now, with all the leaks that have been made available to the community, the new weapon modifications will be a pretty interesting addition to the game. Although not game-breaking, these mods will definitely affect the way players navigate through Fortnite.

Advertisement

The Female Midas skin is also an interesting new revelation to the community. Players have been anticipating the introduction of the skin for a while now, and if the rumors are to be true, then it's going to be in Fortnite by next month.

The Predator, the latest bounty hunter on the block, might probably arrive in Fortnite with the 15.21 update. The upcoming weeks in Fortnite are worth looking forward to.