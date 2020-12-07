Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 5: Where to place a wiretap on a telephone pole near Holly Hedges

Players have a set of Fortnite quests to complete in Chapter 2, Season 5 that will grant them experience points to unlock new items on the battle pass. However, many players are having difficulty finding the telephone poles near Holly Hedges.

Fortnite Season 5 has been exceeding the expectations of the community and most players seem happy about the new changes that have been made to the game. The new bounty hunting season is encouraging players to explore the map and earn gold to gain new weapons and NPCs in their matches.

The Zero Point is exposed, but no one escapes the Loop, not on your watch.



Recruit the greatest hunters across all Realities to stop the Island from falling into complete Chaos.#FortniteZeroPoint pic.twitter.com/U6TCRFI566 — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) December 2, 2020

Just like every other season, players have a set amount of quests to complete this season. Doing so will allow them to reap the benefits of their battle pass with experience points.

This article looks at how players can be well on their way to unlock more rewards on their battle pass by completing the quest at Holly Hedges.

Where to place a Wiretap on a telephone pole near Holly Hedges in Fortnite Season 5?

Holly Hedges is a popular point of interest in Fortnite. Players can find this point of interest by opening their mini-map and making their way to this location.

Image via Fortnite

After that, players need to move West to the crossroads. They should find the telephone poles near the side of the road here. Players need to go close to one of those poles and press their action key to install a wiretap on it.

However, do keep in mind that enemies might target players as the position of this quest is in the open. Therefore, it is advisable to loot for weapons in Holly hedges and make their way to the quest location in the game.

After completing the common quest, players will receive 1,000 experience points that can be used to level up their accounts in Fortnite.

