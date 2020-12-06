Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 5 glitch is giving players free wins at the new "Zero Point" location

The Zero Point has been an integral part of the Fortnite storyline for the past few seasons, and it now seems that players are abusing its healing power to get free wins.

Galactus was defeated by the Avengers when he tried to harness the power of the Zero Point. Now, the map has changed and the Zero point is exposed. Located in the centre of the map, it is a new point of interest for players.

Join the Hunt.



The Zero Point has been unearthed and Agent Jones needs the help from the greatest Hunters there are. Fight alongside The Mandalorian, explore new locations, complete Bounties and stop the Chaos.#FortniteZeroPoint begins now. pic.twitter.com/TykRLCsIUU — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) December 2, 2020

Some Fortnite players are using the Zero Point to heal themselves and survive storm damage. They are out-healing the other players on the map and abusing an infinite healing mechanic for guaranteed wins in the game.

Related: Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5 leaks hint at upcoming Snowmando NPC, New Christmas Flopper, and more

Fortnite glitch at the Zero Point allowing players to get free wins in the game

The Zero Point heals players fully once they enter it. This was an incentive for players to land near it. However, players quickly took advantage of this fact and used this source of healing to outheal enemies, securing them an easy victory royale.

This exploit doesn't require the player to actually participate in any fights. By simply camping near at the Zero Point, they can outlast everyone else. The video below shows how a player can do exactly that.

Advertisement

Outhealing enemies as the storm closes in the final safe zone is a common practice that is witnessed in competitive matches as well. However, when players misuse the source of healing in this manner, it becomes a major disadvantage for everyone else playing the game.

Related: What is Gold in Fortnite and how to use it?

HYPEX, a prominent Fortnite leaker, pointed out the healing in the Zero Point has been nerfed and players and less likely to out heal the final 10 DPS storm zones to win matches. He also mentioned that this might be a temporary nerf to the problem as nerfing the Zero Point completely takes out a unique element from the game.

The Zero Point healing got nerfed due to a bug that lets you heal in the storm forever, most likely a temporary nerf! — HYPEX (@HYPEX) December 5, 2020

Advertisement

The developers should be looking at possible solutions for this problem. How they will be able to balance this so that the healing mechanic is not abused remains to be seen.

Related: All new Exotic weapons in Fortnite Season 5