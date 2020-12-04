All new Exotic weapons in Fortnite Season 5

Fortnite Chapter 2-Season 5 has seen an overhaul of changes in terms of weapons, and new exotic weapons have made their way into the game.

The Zero Point has been unearthed and Agent Jones needs the help from the greatest Hunters there are. Fight alongside The Mandalorian, explore new locations, complete Bounties and stop the Chaos.#FortniteZeroPoint begins now. pic.twitter.com/TykRLCsIUU — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) December 2, 2020

Exotic is the newest class of weapons, which can be obtained only by trading heavy amounts of gold with the new NPCs in the game. Moreover, players need to invest the hefty amount of 1,225 gold bars to buy these exotic weapons. These weapons are scarce, and do not spawn in the game via floor or chest loot.

Some of these are old weapons that have been reshaped. They provide a lot of diverse options for the players in terms of playstyle, or allow players to simply have fun in the game.

All new Exotic weapons locations in Fortnite Season 5

#1 Boom Sniper Rifle

Image via Fortnite

The Boom Sniper Rifle is a very situational weapon. Unlike the regular sniper rifles in the game, it shoots bullets which get stuck to the players and explode after a brief time.

It would be a great pick in squad matches as players tend to stick to their teammates. Hitting one shot would hence guarantee solid damage on all the players of the squad.

Players can visit the Shack on the small island located to the north-eastern side of Stealthy Stronghold. They can trade gold for the weapon with the Splode NPC.

#2 The Dub

Image via Fortnite

The Dub works as a great weapon choice for the players who liked the Flintlock Pistol back in the days. It can be used to deal damage and get away from the enemies instantly.

After firing the gun, it pushes the user back, thereby allowing them to switch to a long-distance weapon and finish off the enemy.

Players can visit the Compact Cars Junkyard, or go north of Pleasant Park to find the Dummy NPC in Fortnite and buy this exotic weapon.

#3 The Shadow Tracker

Image via Fortnite

The Shadow Tracker is a semi-automatic pistol which has a decent fire rate and a good magazine size. This weapon is similar to the silenced pistol, which was a part of the older Fortnite seasons. However, it has a twist to it.

Upon shooting an enemy, it tags them for the player and his teammates to see. Therefore, it provides intel about the enemies to the player's squad.

This weapon sits with Reese NPC and can be traded for gold. Players can find this NPC in the last factory of Dirty Docks.

#4 The Night Hawk

Image via Fortnite

The Night Hawk is a semi-automatic pistol as well, and it has a medium amount of damage with a good rate of fire. The main speciality of his weapon is that it has a thermal scope attached to it, which allows players to see through builds in Fortnite and track the movement of the hidden enemies.

The "Night Hawk"

> Cost 1,225 from Mancake at his bar

> Same as Legendary

> Has a thermal scope!#Fortnite #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/m5XXWWJTkb — Nathan le BaguetteGamer (@ReallyGudGamer) December 2, 2020

This weapon can be traded with the Mancake NPC in Butter Barn near the Zero point in Fortnite.

#5 The Storm Scout

Image via Slashgear

The Storm Scout is a powerful sniper rifle and works just like the regular bolt-action snipers in the game. However, it has a special function which allows players to see the next safe zone. This weapon delivers key information during matches and make rotations easier in Fortnite.

This weapon can be traded with Lexa, who is located in Hunter's Haven.

