Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5 Boss: Where to find Mandalorian and acquire his mythic weapons

Fortnite Chapter 2- Season 5 has been a stellar fest so far, and the fans are loving the new changes that are made into the game.

The Mandalorian has arrived on the island with the help of Agent Jonesy. He is the newest boss in Fortnite and currently, he is the only character who drops mythic items when eliminated in the game.

Join the Hunt.



The Zero Point has been unearthed and Agent Jones needs the help from the greatest Hunters there are. Fight alongside The Mandalorian, explore new locations, complete Bounties and stop the Chaos.#FortniteZeroPoint begins now. pic.twitter.com/TykRLCsIUU — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) December 2, 2020

Unlike the previous bosses, it is fairly easy to kill the Mandalorian if players fight him strategically and burst him down with sprays.

Where to find the Mandolorian and his mythic weapons in Fortnite Season 5?

The Mandalorian can be found near the southern side of The Colossal Coliseum point of interest. Players can spot the crashed Razor Crest site and make their way there to find the Mandalorian roaming in the vicinity.

Here is a map for determining the exact location of the Mandalorian site in Fortnite Season 5.

The Mandalorian deals a fair amount of damage and does not have any henchmen around to protect him. He frequently uses his Jet pack to gain elevation and shoot players.

He has approximately 500 shields and 200 health which isn't much compared to the bosses last season. Players can quickly spray him down and try to hit as many headshots as they can to eliminate him.

Moreover, he drops two mythical items which are the Amban Sniper Rifle and the Mandalorian Jet pack. The Sniper Rifle has a thermal scope on it, which allows players to see players through builds and predict enemy movements during a fight. It also has a special melee function attached to it which allows players to melee attack nearby enemies in case of an ambush.

The Mandalorian Jet pack has unlimited fuel. Therefore, players can use it as long as they want in the game. The main functionality of this jet pack is that you can aim down sights while you are in the air. This allows players to gain a height advantage and snipe enemies. It can also be used to flank enemies in Fortnite.

