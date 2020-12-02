Fortnite Galactus Event Voice Actors: The face behind Galactus and Agent Jonesy's voice

Fortnite's biggest and most ambitious live event has concluded, and the Marvel superheroes have defeated the devourer of worlds, Galactus.

We defeated him! A record 15.3 million concurrent players joined forces in our biggest event ever to fight back Galactus in today's in-game event, while more than 3.4 million cheered and watched on @YouTubeGaming and @Twitch! pic.twitter.com/IAcNpcPKEw — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) December 2, 2020

The live event was marvellous to say the least, and it had the likes of Iron Man, Wolverine and Thor guiding the players towards defeating Galactus. Players were allowed to drive the modified battle bus created by Iron Man for the very first time, thereby sacrificing themselves to stop the Marvel supervillain.

Agent Jonesy made a surprise appearance at the end of the Live event. If players thought the voice-lines of Jonesy and Galactus seemed familiar, then they might be right.

Who were the voice artists for Galactus and Agent Jonesy in the Fortnite Live Event?

In the Fortnite IMDb page, players can get information about the different voice actors used by the game.

Galactus might have a voice in the event! As you can see here it says Geno Segers is possibly doing the voice acting for him! (Not 100% confirmed) #Fortnite pic.twitter.com/x9OW3K0tzR — Voltronic - Fortnite Leaks & News (@FnbrVolt) November 19, 2020

Galactus' scary voice lines were done by Geno Segers, who is prominently known for his deep voice. Moreover, he has voiced 'Mufasa' in Lion King, which further provides proof of his great talent.

Even though Galactus didn't utter too many sentences during the live event, his few introductory lines had people awestruck to say the least.

Agent Jonesy, one of the most mysterious characters in the Fortnite Universe, was voiced by none other than Troy Baker. He has been a prominent figure in the video game industry, having voiced "Joel" in the famous Last of Us franchise.

Midas successfully broke the loop for a minute, and Fortnite characters were able to speak to the players. Even though players couldn't find any useful information from the event, the recent Galactus event shed some light on that issue.

The Zero Point is exposed, but no one escapes the Loop, not on your watch.



Recruit the greatest hunters across all Realities to stop the Island from falling into complete Chaos.#FortniteZeroPoint pic.twitter.com/U6TCRFI566 — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) December 2, 2020

Players heard the mysterious phone call with Jonesy in the recent live event and learnt a bit about his objectives. He was trying to stop anyone about to escape the loop and to do it before the seven got it to know about it.

Now that the Zero Point is exposed, the Seven should make an appearance in the future, making things more interesting for Fortnite's loyal players.

