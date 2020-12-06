Christmas is just around the corner, and data-miners are coming up with new leaks and in-game files to delight the Fortnite community.

Christmas always brings the best in-game cosmetics, and it is a special occasion for Fortnite players. Epic made some major changes to the game by adding snow all over the map, and even added Christmas themed points of interest as well.

Several leakers have data-mined some exciting things for players to potentially expect in the upcoming Christmas update of Fortnite.

Fortnite Christmas Season 5 update: Leaks and speculations

Fortnite has been famous for its great Christmas events, and this year is not going to be any different. With Chapter 2 - Season 5, Bounty Hunters have been introduced on the map, which allows players to upgrade weapons, buy new exotic weapons and even gain gold by completing bounties on enemy players.

Snowmando, an upcoming Christmas themed Fortnite cosmetic was showcased by many prominent leakers on social media. However, HYPEX confirmed that he would also be an NPC in the game, and that he would have unique quotes attached to him.

He might be near the new winter-themed point of interest, waiting for people, so as to give them festive quests to earn gold.

Upcoming NPC for Christmas, Snowmando:



- Snowmando would actually rather work on perfecting his hot cocoa recipe than all this fighting, but he knows that a snowman's gotta do what a snowman's gotta do. — HYPEX (@HYPEX) December 3, 2020

Moreover, HYPEX also talked about an upcoming Christmas Flopper, stating that the players have to eat this flopper to get rewarded.

Upcoming Christmas Flopper, Snowy Gift Fish:



- Eat this to bring on the holiday gifts. — HYPEX (@HYPEX) December 4, 2020

Frozen Loot and Ice Machine sounds have also made their way into the game, adding more content to the Christmas festival event in Fortnite.

Upcoming Winterfest Sounds! Looks like we'll get some sort of Frozen Loot and Ice Machine. pic.twitter.com/p8TnEOxej1 — PeQu - Fortnite Leaks (@PeQuLeaks) December 3, 2020

However, the most interesting part of these speculations is coming from Tabor, who stated Wolves might be a part of Fortnite in this Winterfest. Animals haven't been a part of Fortnite, and the closest addition related to that would be the back blings that are available in the game.

Wolves will be added to the game later this season, according to @TaborTimeYT. (Tabor is known for leaking 100% correct information about FN!)



I reposted the tweet because some people were confused by the Dire image in the last tweet I posted. I hope this is more understandable. — ShiinaBR - Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) December 4, 2020

It would be interesting to see how these wolves fit into the game. They might assist players in taking down other players by chasing them on the battlefield, but as of now, nothing is certain. Players will have to wait till these leaks make their way into Fortnite to know for sure what their purpose will be.

