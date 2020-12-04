Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5 NPCs: A full list of all NPCs in the game and where to visit them

Fortnite Chapter 2-Season 5 introduced a host of NPCs who roam specific locations and help players earn gold, weapons and more in the game.

Non-playable characters (NPCs) have added a new dimension to the game, wherein each player can have access to gold, do bounty challenges, earn exotic weapons, and even hire an NPC to assist in battles.

The Zero Point is exposed, but no one escapes the Loop, not on your watch.



Recruit the greatest hunters across all Realities to stop the Island from falling into complete Chaos.#FortniteZeroPoint pic.twitter.com/U6TCRFI566 — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) December 2, 2020

Most of these characters are old, as they have made appearances in the past seasons of Fortnite. Players may have a hard time locating a particular NPC during their match.

Therefore, a guide to help reach every NPC in the game is essential, so as to enjoy the benefits that the game provides.

Complete list of all NPCs and their locations in Fortnite Season 5

Here is a complete list of all the NPCs and their spawn locations in Fortnite Chapter 2- Season 5:

#1 Lexa (Location: Hunter's Haven)

#2 Reese (Location: Dirty Docks)

#3 Menace (Location: Colossal Coliseum)

#4 Mancake (Location: Butter Barn)

#5 Mave (Location: Shipwreck Cove)

#6 Kondor (Location: Misty Meadows)

#7 Mandalorian (Location: Razor Crest)

#8 The Reaper (Location: Boost Pad)

#9 Brutus (Location: Dirty Docks)

#10 Deadfire (Location: Sheriff's Office)

#11 Triggerfish (Location: Crashed Cargo)

#12 Bullseye (Location: Steamy Stacks)

#13 Bandolier (Location: Flushed Building)

#14 Longshot (Location: Misty Meadows)

#15 Splode (Location: Unremarkable Shack)

#16 Blaze (Location: Pristine Point and Timber Tent)

#17 Remedy (Location: Hilltop House and Craggy Cliffs)

#18 Big Chuggus (Location: Slurpy Swamp and Shanty Town)

#19 Kyle (Location: Weeping Woods and Lumber Lodge)

#20 Cole (Location: Retail Row and Shipwreck Cove)

#21 Ragnarok (Location: Viking Vessel)

#22 Bushranger (Location: Salty Towers and Rapid's Rest)

#23 Dummy (Location: Pleasant Park and Compact Cars)

#24 Sparkplug (Location: Weeping Woods and Slurpy Swamp)

#25 Burnout (Location: Sweaty Sands and Steamy Stacks)

#26 Turk (Location: Lazy Lake Island and Lake Canoe)

#27 Outcast (Location: Sweaty Sands and Flopper Pond)

#28 Rapscallion (Location: Holly Hedges and Lazy Lake)

#29 Sleuth (Location: Retail Row and Sweaty Sands)

#30 Grimbles (Location: Fort Crumpet)

#31 Sunflower (Location: The Orchard)

#32 Farmer Steel (Location: The Steel Farm)

#33 Doggo (Location: Pleasant Park and Retail Row)

#34 Kit (Location: Catty Corner)

#35 Beef Boss (Location: The Durr Burger and Durr Burger Food Truck)

#36 Tomato Head (Location: The Pizza Pit and Pizza Pete's Food Truck)

#37 Bunker Jonesy (Location: Camp Cod and Shipwreck Cove)

#38 Bigfoot (Location: Weeping Woods)

#39 Ruckus (Location: Hydro 16)

#40 Fishstick (Location: Coral Castle and Craggy Cliffs)

