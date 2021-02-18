Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 6 leaks: Return of Midas, end-of-season event, and more

Epic Games recently dropped the 15.40 update for Fortnite. Although the update wasn't that interesting, it did set the stage for future updates to come.

Despite not adding a lot of content to the game with this update, it brought about a few welcome changes to the game. And like every update, it fixed a range of bugs as well.

Fortnite end of season leaks and information about Chapter 2 Season 6

As mentioned before, Epic Games has set up the Fortnite 15.40 update in such a way that it opens up the premise for forthcoming updates. A few new audio files have been added to various NPCs on the island.

Bunker Jonesy might start the conversation with "Here it comes. Don't say I didn't warn you." and if you go to him as Cattus he says this "I thought you'd be bigger.", He also has this placeholder/unreleased text "Hey don't look at me, I don't know how he got here either." — HYPEX (@HYPEX) February 16, 2021

Deadfire's Speech "Make it Quick Partner" has been changed to "Mysterious things have been happening 'round these parts"



Kondor has an unreleased speech: "Keep your head down and your eyes sharp, huntress."



And Lexa now says this if u go as Orin: "Brother? How'd you find me?" — HYPEX (@HYPEX) February 16, 2021

Ragnarok NPC has an unreleased speech too: "Strange... you look just like HIM"



And Mancake now says this: "Was that thing always so.... unstable?" — HYPEX (@HYPEX) February 16, 2021

The fact that these audio files have changed goes on to indicate that something new is finally on its way to the game. Now, with just a little under a month left for the season to conclude, it's about time that Epic Games releases information about their villain for this season.

Advertisement

However, there's a chance that there might not be any villains this season. In fact, Season 5 may be used as a build up for Season 6 in Fortnite, where the big bad is finally revealed. Although it might be slightly boring to have an entire season fighting the big bad monster, fans will likely be able to trust Epic to keep things interesting.

Upcoming NPCs' codenames:



- CatBurglar (Female/Male Midas)

- Labrador

- Umami — HYPEX (@HYPEX) February 17, 2021

According to data miner HYPEX, Midas is also scheduled to return to Fortnite, albeit most likely as an NPC. Two other NPCs will be coming to the island as well, but their names haven't been revealed yet. With Midas too, there's not much information. Most of it is nothing more than a waiting game at this point.

Rumors suggest there might be a possible return for Kevin the Cube as well. A few members on Reddit spotted the rifts on the island, which if connected, formed Kevin the Cube on the map.

Image via Reddit ( r/FortNiteBR : u/duskyxlops )

This may be be nothing, it may be hinting towards something at the end of season 5, or it has something to do with season 6. Whatever it is, it's too early to tell. With game files still encrypted, leakers cannot do much. The community hence, can do nothing but wait till these files get decrypted.