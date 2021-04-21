With Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 in full swing, sweats and casual players alike have claimed their favorite drop locations.

Whether these locations are filled with try-hard players ready to engage before players can even land or these locations offer loopers hardly any loot to get started, players may want to avoid these areas of the map.

Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 6: The most unforgiving landing spots that are simply not worth landing at

The Primal Season of Fortnite is officially in motion as players make their way through the first 100 levels of the battle pass and then some.

Although the Season 6 map features many new and exciting locations for loopers to drop at, players may want to avoid some of these locations as they can be overrun by sweats or have hardly anything to offer players.

Sweaty Locations in Fortnite Season 6

Among the sweatiest places of interest within the current Fortnite Season are Colossal Crops, Boney Burbs, and Pleasant Park.

With several quests and challenges focused around these areas and what they offer, players are already dropping into a highly populated area to begin with should they choose to land at one of these locations.

Other loopers have even started camping at these locations as they are typically safe from the storm and offer lots of cover. While these locations offer plenty of chests for looting, animal bones for crafting, and materials for harvesting, it may not be worth it for a casual player to drop here.

Empy Locations in Fortnite Season 6

While it can be frustrating for players to be eliminated right when battle royale is just beginning, it is equally frustrating to drop somewhere that is eons away from the circle and offers virtually no loot. Within Fortnite Season 6, Coral Castle and Steamy Stacks both fall under this category of nearly empty locations.

Both of these locations are towards the edge of the map, so closing the distance the number one concern of any looper who happens to drop here. Along with the distance from the circle, both locations offer minimal chests and looting opportunities.

Whether players are looking to engage in battle immediately or take in some pleasant scenery depends entirely on their preferred style of gameplay. However, if a player chooses to enter the battlefield with whatever goals, though, the Fortnite Season 6 map can surely accommodate loopers of all kinds.