Fortnite Chapter 2: A detailed guide on Week 5 Challenges

It has been 5 weeks since the launch of Fortnite Chapter 2. After an apocalyptic finale destroyed the old Fortnite world and concluded Chapter 1 with 10 seasons, there were new mechanics added to the game to spice it up.

Epic Games has been very generous with Fortnite Chapter 2's first Battle Pass. You can gain a lot of XP on your Battle Pass and it is not as much of a grind as it was in previous seasons. Just like with the previous Battle Passes, Fortnite is releasing a new set of challenges every week to level up your Battle Pass and claim rewards.

Here is the list of challenges this week:

Search Chests at EGO outposts (0/7)

Deal damage to opponents while riding in a motorboat (0/500)

Visit different EGO outposts (0/5)

Assault Rifle Eliminations (0/3)

Revive a teammate in different matches (0/3)

Search Ammo Boxes in different named locations (0/7)

Heal teammates with a Bandage Bazooka (0/200)

Eliminations at Craggy Cliffs or Salty Springs (0/3)

Reboot a teammate (0/1)

Assist teammates with Eliminations (0/7)

Bonus:

Search for the hidden letter N in the Lowdown Loading Screen (0/1)

Just like in previous weeks, finishing the challenges will give you a new loading screen and the loading screen will give you a clue on where you can collect a hidden alphabet. The hidden alphabets eventually spell out "FORTNITE" and if you collect them all, you will get a special skin by the end of the season.

Here is a comprehensive guide on how to complete these challenges.

#1. Search Chests at EGO outposts (0/7)/Visit different EGO outposts (0/5)

Given below is a map outlining the location of the various EGO Outposts. EGO Outposts look like a warehouse location so if you manage to land in any of these spots and see such a building, you'll know you are in the right place.

You can combine two of the challenges together by going to the EGO Outposts. You must visit all the Outposts for the chests as there are exactly 7 chests in the Outposts.

In C2, west of Pleasanton Park, you will find a building on the coast. Simply break open the roof of the building and you will find a chest inside.

Break the roof of this building to find a chest

Travel to the rightmost outpost, near Dirty Docks, and then land on the ground to find a chest on the truck in that location. Just look for the truck, you can't miss it!

An easy chest to spot

Go to the outpost between Frenzy Farm and Lazy Lake. In the left-most warehouse of the EGO Outpost, break open the roof at the end of the building. You will find the chest hidden there (the location has been circled in the image below).

Break the roof to get the chest

In the southernmost outpost, you will find 2 chests. These are not hidden; you simply need to walk in to the smaller room and the bigger building where you can see the chests right at the entrance. The below image indicates which two buildings to enter.

The chests are in the buildings marked in red arrows

Finally, in the rightmost location next to Holly Hedges, there are 2 chests which will bring the total count to 7, allowing you to finish the challenge. Walk into the bigger building and you can spot the two chests - one is above the stairs, while the other one requires building to get to. See the image below for reference.

The two chests are located in the big building

#2. Deal damage to opponents while riding in a motorboat (0/500)

Motorboat locations in Fortnite. Credit: Gamepur.com

Motorboats are the only vehicles available in Fortnite this season. They are quite abundant and can be found scattered around several water bodies. You can either deal 500 damage to your opponents with your weapon or you can damage them with your motorboat to complete this challenge.

#3. Assault Rifle Eliminations (0/3)

Left: Common M16, Right: Upgraded Epic/Legendary SCAR

The Assault Rifle still remains one of the best weapons in Fortnite. The upgraded Epic/Legendary version called the "SCAR" is one of the best and most-sought-out weapons in the game.

This challenge is easy to complete since the Assault Rifle is powerful and can easily knock 3 opponents out. Keep an Assault Rifle in your inventory at all times as it's power level hasn't dropped since the beginning of Fortnite.

#4. Revive a teammate in different matches (0/3)/Reboot a teammate (0/1)

Reboot Vans are a feature introduced much later in the game. Apex Legends first came up with this concept of reviving a teammate but with a downside. Regardless, they are still handy to have and keep a player in the game for much longer.

If you're playing with a squad, you can use the below locations to find Reboot Vans and revive your opponents. There are 13 available Reboot Vans to choose from. You can complete two challenges with this - one of them by just reviving a teammate.

#5. Search Ammo Boxes in different named locations (0/7)

Ammo Boxes are scattered all over the map. You must find the Ammo Boxes in specific named locations. Here are the locations that will count for the quest, choose any 7 out of 13:

Craggy Cliffs

Dirty Docks

Frenzy Farm

Holly Hedges

Lazy Lake

Misty Meadows

Pleasant Park

Retail Row

Salty Springs

Slurpy Swamp

Steamy Stacks

Sweaty Sands

Weeping Woods

#6. Heal teammates with a Bandage Bazooka (0/200)

The Bandage Bazooka is an Epic Weapon that takes up 2 slots in your inventory and heals teammates. It can be quite exhausting to finish this challenge since you need to heal 200 health in total. Team Rumble is probably the easiest game mode in which to complete the challenge since you spawn often.

#7. Eliminations at Craggy Cliffs or Salty Springs (0/3)

This is a very straightforward challenge: simply eliminate 3 opponents in Craggy Cliffs or Salty Springs. The boundaries are quite small so make sure you fight your opponent only within these locations to complete the challenge.

#8. Assist teammates with Eliminations (0/7)

This is also a straightforward challenge. You don't need to ensure eliminations, but just simply play with a squad and deal damage to an opponent while your friends finish them off.

Bonus: Search for the hidden letter N in the Lowdown Loading Screen (0/1)

Look at the left edge of the screen

The hidden 'N', which is part of the "FORTNITE" challenge can be found in the EGO Outpost next to Holly Hedges. Once you arrive at this location to collect two treasure chests as part of this week's challenge, simply go into the big building, walk up the stairs and follow the path. You will see the 'N' floating towards the end of the platform.