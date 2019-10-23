Fortnite Guide: Weapons tier list in Chapter 2

Image credit: Reddit user Fazeniccorazif

Fortnite ended its last season in the most dramatic manner, where a black hole destroyed the world and everything in it. Then Fortnite came back with Chapter 2, bringing with it some great new additions to the map, Battle Pass and more.

There have been some guns that stuck around and some that got vaulted before Chapter 2 begun. In fact, you don't even need a gun as you can even deal damage with special trophies like the Mythic Goldfish.

So what are the best guns in Fortnite Chapter 2? We're ranking this in four tiers, namely S-Tier, A-Tier, B-Tier and C-Tier, which represent the best guns to the worst guns. You can also upgrade the damage of your weapon by upgrading the rarity.

S-Tier

#1 Assault Rifle

Left: Common M16, Right: Upgraded SCAR

Common: 30

Uncommon: 31

Rare: 33

Epic: 35

Legendary: 36

The Assault Rifle is a classic weapon that has been around since Fortnite's inception and hasn't been vaulted either. It doesn't have the highest damage among the guns but it is the most versatile among all weapons.

The Assault Rifle is viable at short, medium and long range. The Epic/Legendary version of the Rifle known as SCAR is one of the most desired weapons among Fortnite players for a reason.

#2 Tactical Shotgun

Regular vs Upgraded Tactical Shotgun

Common: 71

Uncommon: 75

Rare: 79

Epic: 83

Legendary: 87

The two most preferred Shotguns are the Tactical Shotgun and the Pump Shotgun. The Tactical Shotgun has a faster firing rate, although it has lesser damage than the Pump Shotgun. That makes it much better and a generally great weapon to have around.

Of course, both shotguns can be used very well. It's just a matter of personal preference and what works best for you in whichever situation.

