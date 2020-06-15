Fortnite Checking Services queue: Error message plagues Doomsday live event

Millions of players are unable to join Fortnite for the much-hyped Doomsday event.

An error message titled 'Fortnite Epic Services queue' is keeping players stuck on loading screens.

Shortly before the Doomsday live event players are plagued with an error that reads 'Fortnite Checking services queue'

Minutes before the much-hyped Doomsday live event in Fortnite, players are being plagued by a message titled 'Fortnite Checking services queue' barring them from entering the game at the moment.

What caused the 'Fortnite Checking services queue' error?

On multiple occasions prior to the Doomsday event in Fortnite, Epic warned its players to drop in 30 mins before the event starts in order to secure a 'slot' for themselves.

Players from around the globe have been dropping in millions to queue up for the live event, to witness Midas' plan go down tonight. However, the Fortnite servers seemingly couldn't handle the sheer number of players swarming in and reached its capacity 30 to 45 minutes prior to the event.

Is there a fix for the 'Fortnite Checking services queue' error?

The Fortnite status page on twitter rolled out a message clarifying the reason behind 'Fortnite checking services queue' error and suggested players watch live streams of the event since player spaces in-game have reached their maximum capacity.

Today’s event has reached capacity. If you're not already in game, we recommend catching the event via livestream.https://t.co/5sOT64tNHlhttps://t.co/Bj9pDd0e7bhttps://t.co/UY9XcqlSwi pic.twitter.com/in5exepB8U — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) June 15, 2020

Unfortunately, if you are one among the players who still hasn't joined a game of Fortnite, you wouldn't be able to do so until the event concludes.

The tweet from Fortnite status features live stream links for users who were left out of the game. Alternatively, you can try restarting the game a couple of times and see if the issue goes away.

In order to know if a hot patch or fix is launched for the issue, you can follow their twitter status page here. The Doomsday live event is a one-time show and will not playback again. Shortly after the Doomsday event, on 17th of June, 2020, Fortnite is expected to transition in Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 3.