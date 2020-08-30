Fortnite China has an exclusive backbling in the Season 4 Battlepass

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4 has arrived, complete with an elaborate Marvel-themed storyline and characters. The collaboration is probably the biggest we have seen in the game and has brought forth a plethora of new content. Furthermore, we also saw the Battle Pass trailer that promised the biggest war in the Superheroes’ history, which is interesting when one considers each of their histories.

In the trailer, Thor also revealed that their memories are broken, but he does remember the reason why he brought the superheroes to the Fortnite island. As Thor testifies, they are all here to protect their reality, which will happen when they unite and defeat Galactus.

No matter how the story turns out, Fortnite players have a plethora of outfits to look forward to. However, players recently noticed that Mystique, the shape-shifting X-Men character, has a rather obvious distinction for Chinese players.

Image Credits: Pro Game Guides

Fortnite China has a distinct Back Bling!

Mystique’s skull is one of the many Marvel-themed Back Blings that Fortnite’s Battle Pass users have access to. The skull can be unlocked by reaching Tier 81. This is different from some other skins like Wolverine, for whom players have to complete challenges spread across the Fortnite map.

Other characters that can be unlocked via the Battle Pass are Iron Man, Storm, Thor, Groot, Dr DOOM and She-Hulk. However, while those skins are pretty much the same for players across the world, Mystique’s Back Bling is different for Chinese Fortnite players. You can see Fortnite leaker Storm’s tweet on the matter below:

Fun Fact:



In Fortnite China, Mystique’s Skull is simply a sphere and not a skull due to it being a bad thing in china!



📸: @m1fnbr pic.twitter.com/iRcMleMlfJ — Storm - Fortnite Leaks (@StormLeak) August 30, 2020

As you can see above, Mystique’s skull, the Back Bling associated with the character is vastly different in Fortnite China. Instead of a skull, it is merely a metal sphere that has been released.

If you did not know, quite a few videogames in the past have gotten into censorship trouble in the country for featuring skeletons. While there is no specific law that bans the use of skeletons or skulls, game companies have been careful in order to avoid censorship or to get quick approvals.

Advertisement

Image Credits: Pro Game Guides

The reason is that skeletons are looked at with unease throughout the Chinese community! As unreal as it sounds, Fortnite gamers in China cannot access the original Mystique’s skull back bling.