Fortnite community reacts to cars being added in-game, car details and more

After several delays and weeks of speculation, the much-awaited Fortnite cars have finally arrived in-game! In what is being deemed a game-changer for the world of Fortnite, Epic Games introduced cars in the V13.40 update today.
Players are looking forward to hit the roads of the vast Fortnite map as cars are set to become a vital aspect of the Battle Royale mode. From how to use cars to how to drive them, players are actively looking forward to trying out the car update.
Check out the official Fortnite cars trailer, released on their YouTube channel:
With the downtime coming to an end and servers back up and running, several streamers and players have already gotten the update and have taken to social media to express their views on Fortnite cars.
Fortnite cars - all the latest updates
Cars have officially been launched in Fortnite, and in addition to the four basic types, several other details have also been provided by data miners online.
Check out all the latest updates about cars in-game:
If you're wondering what the cars' gameplay looks like in-game, check out the tweets below, which offer glimpses at exciting cars gameplay:
Reactions from the online community to Fortnite cars
Ever since cars were announced in the game, the Fortnite community has been buzzing. With the update day finally here, several of them have reacted to the launch on social media.
Check out some of the reactions below:
In addition to super fun gameplay, another feature that has caused fans to freak out is the unique soundtrack which has been added to the radio feature of Fortnite cars.
From Ariana Grande to Juice WRLD, fans are loving the new Fortnite soundtrack available in-game:
Several streamers have also reacted to the launch on live stream, as they test out the new Fortnite cars in-game. Check out some of them below: