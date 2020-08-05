Fortnite community reacts to cars being added in-game, car details and more

After several delays and weeks of speculation, the much-awaited Fortnite cars have finally arrived in-game! In what is being deemed a game-changer for the world of Fortnite, Epic Games introduced cars in the V13.40 update today.

Players are looking forward to hit the roads of the vast Fortnite map as cars are set to become a vital aspect of the Battle Royale mode. From how to use cars to how to drive them, players are actively looking forward to trying out the car update.

Check out the official Fortnite cars trailer, released on their YouTube channel:

With the downtime coming to an end and servers back up and running, several streamers and players have already gotten the update and have taken to social media to express their views on Fortnite cars.

Fortnite cars - all the latest updates

Cars have officially been launched in Fortnite, and in addition to the four basic types, several other details have also been provided by data miners online.

Check out all the latest updates about cars in-game:

Car Radio Stations:



- Party Royale

- Radio Yonder

- Beat Box

- Power Play — FireMonkey • Fortnite Intel 🎄 (@iFireMonkey) August 5, 2020

Super Taxi!



Earn Stars to Win!



Find and deliver passengers to their destinations to earn Stars!



Rides want a speedy delivery and have special requests for bonus stars!



Hunt down the leaders or find coins to earn stars! pic.twitter.com/8WDSQCasV6 — FireMonkey • Fortnite Intel 🎄 (@iFireMonkey) August 5, 2020

Passenger Bonuses:



- Dealing damage to other players

- Dealing damage to the environment

- Driving at top speeds

- Driving off roads

- Not taking damage

- Landing tricks



Item Pickups:



- Rare Bags of Cash

- Epic Bags of Cash

- Legendary Bags of Cash — FireMonkey • Fortnite Intel 🎄 (@iFireMonkey) August 5, 2020

It appears boats can also use the new radios added for cars. — FireMonkey • Fortnite Intel 🎄 (@iFireMonkey) August 5, 2020

Fun Fact: you drive cars the same way you drive other vehicles and fueling them is just you dumping gas over the top of the car



Vroom vroom goodnight — FireMonkey • Fortnite Intel 🎄 (@iFireMonkey) August 5, 2020

If you're wondering what the cars' gameplay looks like in-game, check out the tweets below, which offer glimpses at exciting cars gameplay:

holy shit cars are so much fun #Fortnite pic.twitter.com/eCJqT14PM5 — D3NNI ✨ (@D3NNI_yt) August 5, 2020

Cars Gameplay [fueling and driving] pic.twitter.com/ZhLsYD77tf — FortTory - Fortnite Leaks & News (@FortTory) August 5, 2020

Reactions from the online community to Fortnite cars

Ever since cars were announced in the game, the Fortnite community has been buzzing. With the update day finally here, several of them have reacted to the launch on social media.

Check out some of the reactions below:

Image Credits: Youtube

THIS IS THE BEST FORTNITE UPDATE — M10 MOTOR (@FNATIC_MOTOR) August 5, 2020

The tracks you get in these cars are insane. They literally have Lucid Dreams on this. I'm blown away how fun this is already. Radios are also in boats and choppas as well! pic.twitter.com/kejvriFliC — I Talk Fortnite (@ITalkFortnite) August 5, 2020

I Love fortnite



its so fucking fun now i just rammed everyone with the cars 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Shadow ilya2000abbsi (23 days left till c2 s4 🌌☄) (@ilya2000abbasi1) August 5, 2020

In addition to super fun gameplay, another feature that has caused fans to freak out is the unique soundtrack which has been added to the radio feature of Fortnite cars.

From Ariana Grande to Juice WRLD, fans are loving the new Fortnite soundtrack available in-game:

they added lil baby to fortnite what the fuck is going on man pic.twitter.com/Je6CNdD0wT — brandon (@brndvx) August 5, 2020

Rain On Me now plays on Car Radios in Fortnite! pic.twitter.com/96FQUiZRjJ — Grande Hub (@GrandeHub_) August 5, 2020

All Artists on Beat Box Radio:

Juice WRLD

Drake

21 Savage

Lil Baby

Gunna

Post Malone

Swae Lee

Carti B

Ayo & Teo — Fortnite: Battle Royale Leaks (@FNBRLeaks) August 5, 2020

Several streamers have also reacted to the launch on live stream, as they test out the new Fortnite cars in-game. Check out some of them below: