Fortnite cars: What time does the update come out?

The Fortnite V13.40 update is one of the most-awaited ones in Fortnite history because it will finally add cars into the game. For months, vehicles have been teased and delayed, much to the disappointment of fans, who have been demanding the same for a while!
Cars were expected to be a vital feature of the previous V13.30 update, but got delayed yet again, and continued to get postponed over the next few days.
But now, automobiles are finally set to be featured in Fortnite's Joyride update, which will be out today, and the downtime for the same should begin at 4 AM ET (8 AM UTC/1:30 PM IST).
Matchmaking will likely be disabled 20 to 25 minutes ahead of the update. Epic has teased that this could be a potentially loaded patch, so there may be at least an hour of downtime before the servers return.
This announcement has undoubtedly come as a delight to fans, as they gear up to hit the roads after the Fortnite cars update.
Fortnite cars update: All that we know so far
Fortnite has released exclusive looks of the four types of cars that are releasing in their latest update: the Whiplash racing car, the Prevalent automobile, the Mudflap lorry and the Bear pick-up truck.
Check out the tweets below:
The four types of Fortnite cars mentioned above should have the following detailed features:
Data miner FireMonkey also retweeted a post with Fortnite car infographics, an update that should initially have come out on the 21st of July:
In terms of vehicle mechanics, the following features are expected to be available in-game, according to data miner VastBlast:
V13.40 update patch notes
Apart from cars, the update will fix recurring bugs and also introduce new Summer Splash LTMs. Below is the list of the v13.40 patch notes, according to an image shared by data miner FireMonkey on Twitter:
From a stacked Party Royale, featuring adventure sports and a Kenshi Yonezu concert, to fixing the slow glider bug, to radio stations making their debut, the developers are going all guns blazing. They are looking to iron out flaws and revamp Fortnite in the upcoming update.
The updated, complete list of bugs which will be fixed in the latest Fortnite update is as follows:
With these exciting sets of reveals, Fortnite cars are all set to be introduced in-game. As downtime approaches, fans are gearing up to race past competition in the Battle Royale mode with the launch of the highly-anticipated cars update.
Published 05 Aug 2020, 13:10 IST