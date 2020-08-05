Fortnite cars: What time does the update come out?

The Fortnite V13.40 update is one of the most-awaited ones in Fortnite history because it will finally add cars into the game. For months, vehicles have been teased and delayed, much to the disappointment of fans, who have been demanding the same for a while!

Cars were expected to be a vital feature of the previous V13.30 update, but got delayed yet again, and continued to get postponed over the next few days.

But now, automobiles are finally set to be featured in Fortnite's Joyride update, which will be out today, and the downtime for the same should begin at 4 AM ET (8 AM UTC/1:30 PM IST).

Matchmaking will likely be disabled 20 to 25 minutes ahead of the update. Epic has teased that this could be a potentially loaded patch, so there may be at least an hour of downtime before the servers return.

A new game update races around the corner. 🚦



Fortnite v13.40, the Joy Ride Update, drives in tomorrow, August 5. Downtime begins at 4 AM ET (08:00 UTC). pic.twitter.com/bkDb9Ufnj8 — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) August 4, 2020

This announcement has undoubtedly come as a delight to fans, as they gear up to hit the roads after the Fortnite cars update.

📷 Official Cars Update Teaser 📷 pic.twitter.com/wjCkZqk2y4 — FireMonkey • Fortnite Intel 🎄 (@iFireMonkey) August 3, 2020

Fortnite cars update: All that we know so far

Fortnite has released exclusive looks of the four types of cars that are releasing in their latest update: the Whiplash racing car, the Prevalent automobile, the Mudflap lorry and the Bear pick-up truck.

Check out the tweets below:

It’s not just a name. It’s a warning.



Experience the #FortniteJoyRide Update on 8.5.2020 pic.twitter.com/fxgCgAMpYk — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) August 3, 2020

The spirit of responsibility.



Experience the #FortniteJoyRide Update on 8.5.2020 pic.twitter.com/Sn3ycMwX4P — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) August 4, 2020

The four types of Fortnite cars mentioned above should have the following detailed features:

These 4 cars will come in Wednesday #FortniteJoyRide update pic.twitter.com/v5YAtI7igk — WESLEY FORTNITE NEWS (@WesleyLeaks) August 3, 2020

Data miner FireMonkey also retweeted a post with Fortnite car infographics, an update that should initially have come out on the 21st of July:

🏎️Car Infographics | Release Date: 21st of July 🛻



Stats from @HYPEX

Car Types + Gas Pump Hose info from Me pic.twitter.com/7aZjZL00j2 — FireMonkey • Fortnite Intel 🎄 (@iFireMonkey) July 6, 2020

In terms of vehicle mechanics, the following features are expected to be available in-game, according to data miner VastBlast:

-Car Leaks Part 2- (thread)



(1/3)

-Mechanics:

--You gain metal when you hit stuff (similar to brute).

--You will be able to do Tire Skids (min speed of 20).

--You will be able to do Brake Skids (min speed of 10).

--There will be handbrakes that are useable. — VastBlast - Fortnite Leaks (@VastBlastt) July 22, 2020

V13.40 update patch notes

Apart from cars, the update will fix recurring bugs and also introduce new Summer Splash LTMs. Below is the list of the v13.40 patch notes, according to an image shared by data miner FireMonkey on Twitter:

v13.40 Patch Notes pic.twitter.com/p4cmZDQS5j — FireMonkey • Fortnite Intel 🎄 (@iFireMonkey) August 5, 2020

From a stacked Party Royale, featuring adventure sports and a Kenshi Yonezu concert, to fixing the slow glider bug, to radio stations making their debut, the developers are going all guns blazing. They are looking to iron out flaws and revamp Fortnite in the upcoming update.

The updated, complete list of bugs which will be fixed in the latest Fortnite update is as follows:

Bugs that are going to be fixed in v13.40 was updated again.



Here is the new full list of bugs that will be fixed in v13.40! pic.twitter.com/QsyHY4vagA — FireMonkey • Fortnite Intel 🎄 (@iFireMonkey) August 5, 2020

With these exciting sets of reveals, Fortnite cars are all set to be introduced in-game. As downtime approaches, fans are gearing up to race past competition in the Battle Royale mode with the launch of the highly-anticipated cars update.

