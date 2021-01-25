Fortnite creator Epic Games set to produce an animated film titled Gilgamesh

Epic Games has gained quite some popularity thanks to its popular free-to-play battle royale game, Fortnite. The popular game developing company is now making its way into the animated movie segment as well.

Epic Games all set to produce an animated movie titled Gilgamesh

Scheduled to release in 2022, Gilgamesh is being developed by a Latin American film studio called Hook Up in collaboration with Epic Games. Not only will Epic be investing in the movie, but they'll also be providing their Unreal Engine on which the movie will be developed.

This entire project is being conducted under the Epic MegaGrants program as per the deadline. The movie will be based on the Epic of Gilgamesh, one of the oldest texts of literature on the the mythical hero. This movie's main plot will revolve around his quest for immortality and relationship with Enkidu, his comrade.

This isn't the first time that the Unreal Engine will be used in something other than game development. The television show "The Mandalorian" also made use of the Unreal Engine.

The Epic MegaGrants is designed to support creators with the Unreal Engine, an animation hub that Epic currently owns. This movie will be available in Spanish and English.

This seems to be the direction that Epic Games is heading towards. It makes sense on Epic's part to step into the feature film sector because their engine has worked wonders for TV series like Westworld and The Mandalorian.

It remains to be seen if Epic can continue to move this direction or if they'll stick to games eventually. If they do go down this road, Epic has the potential to turn into a multi-platform business. It would be massive upgrade for the company.

Fortnite isn't the only successful game that the company has on its roster. In 2019, Epic Games acquired Rocket League, a popular vehicle-based soccer game. The game is seeing a successful second season right now, scheduled to end on the March 31st, 2021.