How to get the dog eat dog spray in Fortnite Season 5: Redeem code and how to claim it

Fortnite and Epic Games love handing out freebies every now and then. Epic Games is now handing out the dog eat dog spray to players for free.

How to claim the dog eat dog spray for free in Fortnite

Claiming the free spray in Fortnite isn't very difficult. All players need to follow is the link here, and enter the code "REGALO" to redeem this free spray. Players will need to log into their Epic Games account to claim this spray.

This isn't the only freebie that Fortnite is handing out at the moment. Players can also claim the original pickaxe which was introduced in Fortnite Season 1.

Players can claim it for free within the game. Initially, this pickaxe was available for free until till January 15th, but Epic Games has extended the deadline to January 31st.

Recently, Fortnite has been very generous with its player base. Earlier this week, the T-800 outfit arrived in the in-game store. Players who bought this outfit were under the impression that the Cyberdyne emote would also be a part of this set.

Unfortunately, that wasn't the case. Since this emote wasn't available with the set, players could apply for a refund if they were unhappy with the purchase. Players can apply for the refund sometime next week without raising a refund token.

The game is also experiencing a series of glitches right now. It's barely been a few days since the Predator's arrival along with its cloaking device. That hasn't stopped players from figuring out glitches with the cloaking device and exploiting it. The glitch allows players to go invisible for the duration of the game.

Although there aren't too many players exploiting the glitch, it has the potential to be game-breaking. Fortnite might have to disable the item before the glitch is properly patched out, as they did with sand tunnelling sometime back.