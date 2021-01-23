Fans discover game-breaking invisibility glitch in Fortnite Season 5

Glitches have riddled Fortnite for a while now. The Predator's cloaking device, which was the newest addition to Fortnite after the 15.21 update, was a part of one such glitch.

Defeating the Predator would let players acquire and use the cloaking device for themselves. The device grants the user invisibility quickly, and has a cooldown period before players can use it again.

The cloaking device glitch in Fortnite Season 5 Chapter 2

To use this glitch in Fortnite, players will first need to defeat the Predator before acquiring the cloaking device from him. After the cloaking device is equipped and the invisibility is enabled, players will need to wait till the effect is about to die down.

Before the effect ends, the character in the game starts blinking. Unplugging the internet and then reconnecting it will render the player invisible for the duration of the match in Fortnite.

It's surprising to see that such a glitch got discovered so soon. The Predator and the cloaking device have been in-game for less than a week, and players are already figuring out glitches.

Given that the Predator is actually a very strong boss and defeating him takes a lot of time and effort, there's a very low chance that players will exploit this glitch in the game. However, if players choose to exploit this glitch in Fortnite, it can have disastrous results because infinite invisibility in a battle royale is quite game-breaking.

Advertisement

If the trend of misusing this glitch continues, then it won't be a surprise to see Fortnite disable the cloaking device completely until they've patched the bug.

This isn't the first time Fortnite has disabled an item or an ability because of a glitch. In December 2020, sand tunneling was disabled because of a glitch that allowed players to teleport to higher grounds. Sand tunneling was enabled again after the 15.21 update.

As mentioned before, glitches like these are actually game-breaking, and players should refrain from using such glitches. It may be fun to use it temporarily, but it's definitely not fun for those on the receiving end of it.