Fortnite offers V-Bucks refund to players who own T-800 skin: Here is how to claim it 

Fornite has decided to refund players who own a T-800 skin. The T-800 skin was introduced in Fortnite through the 15.21 update as a part of the Future War bundle. However, there was a small issue with it.

As per the Fortnite website, the T-800 skin was supposed to come with an in-built emote. That emote wasn't included with the outfit.

How to claim the refund for the T-800 outfit in Fortnite

The Cyberdyne emote in Fortnite represents a flaming thumb, a tribute to the final scene from the movie Terminator 2: Judgement Day. This emote should essentially have been a part of the T-800 outfit in Fortnite, but that wasn't the case.

In a tweet, Fortnite clarified the issue on their part and offered refunds to those who weren't satisfied with the purchase.

We corrected an error on https://t.co/xlIk0X9a5H that the T-800 Outfit included a built-in Emote. If you’d like a refund, you’ll be able to make one using the in-game flow (no refund token needed) starting next week. Be on the lookout for an in-game notification next week. pic.twitter.com/HjTrpbU0jf — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) January 22, 2021

Players who would like a refund need not raise a refund token anymore. The refunds will be processed sometime next week, as per the tweet. There will be an in-game notification available for those who have purchased the skin if they want to process the refunds.

This wasn't the only issue that Fortnite faced with respect to the Future War bundle. The price for the Future War bundle wasn't adjusted for those who purchased the Sarah Connor outfit before purchasing the bundle.

The price for the Future War bundle was incorrect if you had purchased the Sarah Connor Outfit before acquiring the bundle.



The price difference will be automatically compensated for affected players sometime next week. — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) January 22, 2021

The affected players will automatically be compensated for the price difference sometime next week.

The last time something like this happened was when the Flip Reset Music pack got removed from the lockers in Fortnite. Players could claim this music pack by logging into the game till the December 31, 2020. However, on that very day, the music pack was removed from everyone's locker.

Fortnite promised everyone who owned the music pack that they would get the pack again after the 15.20 update. Whenever an issue like this crops up in Fortnite, the developers are prompt with a response.

The 15.21 update in Fortnite picked up where the 15.20 update left off, bringing the Predator to the game along with a few new items and cosmetics.