How to redeem the Fortnite Flip Reset music pack for free after the 15.20 update

Epic Games tried to be Santa Claus for the entire Fortnite community last December by gifting everyone the Flip Reset music pack.

Players could easily claim this music pack by simply logging into the game. However, on December 31, the music pack disappeared from the locker of every player who claimed it.

The Flip Reset music pack in Fortnite

We're aware that Flip Reset Lobby Track has been removed from players' lockers. We are investigating and will update when we have more information. pic.twitter.com/CKZAE6sm6z — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) December 31, 2020

The Flip Reset music pack was released to celebrate the second season in another famous game called Rocket League. Available until December 31, players could collect this free music pack just by logging into the game.

However, because of some mysterious reason, players who had claimed this music pack saw it vanish from their lockers on December 31. Fortnite was quick to acknowledge this issue as per the tweet above.

No further information was available until a few days ago. In another tweet, Fortnite announced that the Flip Reset music pack would be re-granted to everyone who had claimed the pack once the 15.20 update was live.

Owners of the Flip Reset Lobby Track will be regranted the track with the release of the v15.20 game update. pic.twitter.com/J94fJqOy5v — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) January 5, 2021

The exact reason behind the disappearance isn't known, but those who had claimed the Flip Reset music pack previously will be able to reclaim it again just by logging into the game. However, those who were unable to claim this music pack last time won't be able to claim it on this occasion.

The 15.20 update in Fortnite brought some exciting content to the game. And most importantly, in this update, the entire Fortnite community finally received the option to disable pre-edits for good.

The community has been asking for these features for a long while now. Epic Games tried to address this issue with their 15.10 update but missed the mark.

They finally got it right with the 15.20 update, and players can now disable the pre-edit feature for good. Other than that, leakers have revealed that many new vehicles and items are returning to the game

It's going to be worthwhile looking forward to the coming weeks in Fortnite.