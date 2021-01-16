Fortnite leaks reveal Kevin the Cube inspired skin coming in Season 5

There's been major speculation that Kevin the Cube will be returning to Fortnite in 2021.

There was a chance that content related to Kevin would be arriving in Season 6. However, recent leaks suggest that Kevin the Cube will be returning to Fortnite in Chapter 2 - Season 5 itself.

Remember him? KevinCouture has been updated with a "DigiRunes" material in 15.20.



Interestingly enough, there is also a work-in-progress contrail for an upcoming skin called "CubeNinja".



Two "Cube-y" skins to get excited about👀 https://t.co/3e9VFqNOXc pic.twitter.com/U7RGEvRf0P — Mang0e | Fortnite Dataminer (@Mang0e_) January 13, 2021

Skins related to Kevin the Cube were added to the game files back in 2020, during the Fortnitemares event. But there wasn't much done about it.

However, after the recent 15.20 update in Fortnite, the skin was updated with something called Digirunes. There's also a new skin called CubeNinja, which will be introduced soon.

The developers at Epic Games are working on a new contrail concerning the new skin.

Kevin the cube was actually featured during the live event (as seen on the right) #FortniteNexusWar #Fortnite #fortniteevent pic.twitter.com/Lix4QCnqJ0 — PurpleFX (@PurpleFx1) December 1, 2020

There's a strong resemblance that the current chapter has with the first chapter in Fortnite. Season 4 in Chapter 1 and Chapter 2 both had superhero themes. So, when it comes to the concurrent seasons in Fortnite, there's a chance that they'll bear similarities to Chapter 1 as well.

Season 5 in Fortnite saw airplanes coming back after a long time. Golf Carts, Hoverboards, and the Baller were also reported to be coming back in a leak.

So, with the recent trend that Fortnite is following, there's a high chance that the game will see lots of items from the previous seasons being unvaulted during this year.

Epic has been teasing Kevin the Cube's resurgence in Fortnite for a good while, and with the recent leaks, it looks like it will be back the current season.

The game is going through a lot of transition right now. In 2021, it's reported that Fortnite will be moving to Unreal Engine 5, so the modding community will have a lot of fun tools to play with once the game migrates there.

In 2021 - #Fortnite will move to Unreal Engine 5! pic.twitter.com/5JIXHzCH9Y — Fortnite News (@FortniteBRFeed) December 17, 2020

NEW TOOLS COMING TO CREATIVE MODE (THREAD) #FortniteCreative



- Ability to use Unreal Engine to edit stuff within Fortnite Creative pic.twitter.com/LcMKfyCIa3 — Fortnite Creative - News & Leaks 🎇 (@FNCreativeNews) December 17, 2020

Given how the game is progressing right now, hopefully, everyone can see Kevin the Cube in Fortnite this season itself. It'll be interesting to see how it plays in with the current roster of hunters in the game.