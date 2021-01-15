New Fortnite leaks reveal baller, hoverboards, and golf carts may return in Season 5

Leakers contribute a lot to the hype around Fortnite.

Data miners keep releasing information about upcoming content to the game, keeping the player base hooked in anticipation of these items. And as per a few recent leaks, hoverboards, golf carts, and the baller might return in Fortnite Season 5.

Return of a few items in Fortnite

It looks like Fortnite might be adding back the Golf Cart! pic.twitter.com/VkANO1tG9l — FNBRUnreleased (@FNBRUnreleased) January 13, 2021

Data miners have revealed that the golf cart may be returning to Fortnite again. This vehicle was vaulted as of patch 8.0 and hasn't been around since.

That's not it, as the baller and the hoverboard may also return in Season 5 of Fortnite, as per information from leakers.

Ballers and Hoverboard have been also updated! We may see them making a return soon — FNBRUnreleased (@FNBRUnreleased) January 13, 2021

It's not a surprise that Fortnite is bringing back items from the vault. As part of the winter event, airplanes were brought back, and now, it looks like it'll be these three items.

Although the golf cart serves as a simple vehicle, it's fit for four people to perform insane drive-bys. Players can perform some insane trick shots using the hoverboard as well.

Advertisement

The entire community was pretty receptive to the idea of these items' returning because they make the game more fun.

@ every pro player in the FN com is going to have a field day with this news. — FNBRUnreleased (@FNBRUnreleased) January 13, 2021

When it comes to the ballers, though, if this vehicle comes to the Arena mode in Fortnite, it'll change how the games are played. Given that ballers can absorb a fair amount of bullet damage, there's a high chance players will use this vehicle to make it to the end zone, provided they get their hands on one.

Advertisement

It doesn't make much of a difference if ballers make their way to the casual mode in Fortnite, but in the Arena mode, they stand a chance to make a world of difference. Apart from absorbing damage, players can reach greater heights with these vehicles.

WHAAAAT YEEES — KledisSh (@KledisSh) January 13, 2021

Nice 👍 — ⭕ Mr Dr D34TH 💀 (@MrDrD34TH) January 13, 2021

LETS GOOOOOOO — ✧: thespacedan :✧ (@thespacedan) January 13, 2021

Advertisement

However, the community is still confused if these objects would run on fuel or not. Given that every vehicle runs on gas, there's a high chance that these additions, yet to make it to the game, will also do so.

but theyre gonna have to run on gas right — ☭ (@aidna042) January 13, 2021

i better not go into a game one day and see a hoverboard on 13 fuel — 2021 Ducky (@duckster628) January 13, 2021

Refueling a vehicle in Fortnite tends to become a tricky affair at times. And keeping an eye on the fuel gauge while in a vehicle is another tricky affair.

No one wants to get caught in the middle of a firefight with no ammo in their guns and no fuel in their vehicles. So, if these vehicles indeed run on gas, which they most probably will, players will need to keep an eye out for the fuel levels as well.