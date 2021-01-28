Fortnite Dummy Location: Where to find Dummy in Season 5

When the Predator skin was first teased in Fortnite, four missions were released along with it as a part of the Jungle Hunter challenges. One of those missions required players to talk to Beef Boss, Dummy, and Remedy.

Dummy isn't difficult to find in the game. There are two locations where this NPC can be found. He's got two different missions that players can participate in and sells a weapon called "The Dub," which is one of the exotic weapons that players can acquire in Fortnite season 5.

Fortnite Dummy locations

Although these spots aren't conspicuous on the map, they can be found if players know where to look for them.

Dummy has two separate missions for players. Completing both missions will earn players gold bars. These gold bars can be used for purchasing exotic weapons from NPCs scattered all over the island in Fortnite.

Fortnite Dummy Location 1

The first spot where Dummy can be found is close to the Stealthy Stronghold and Pleasant Park. There's a small tent-like structure between a few rocks located towards the north of Pleasant Park. It's marked with the blue on the map below.

Advertisement

Image via Epic Games

Image via Epic Games

Players can find Dummy strolling around in this area in Fortnite. There's a chest that is available here for players to loot. But this isn't the only location where players can find Dummy. He spawns in another location.

Fortnite Dummy Location 2

This second location is directly east of Colossal Coliseum. There's a junkyard known as compact cars. Dummy can be found here as well.

Image via Epic Games

Advertisement

Image via Epic Games

He can be found strolling about in the yard. There are two chests here that players can loot. One of them is located inside the dog house by the entrance. The other is located inside the building within the compound on the first floor.