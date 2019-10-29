Fortnite: Everything you should know about Fortnitemares; new skins leaked

Kuldeep

Fortnitemare event will start on October 29.

Halloween is on the horizon, and like every year, Fortnitemare is making a return for 2019 in Fortnite. Fortnitemare usually brings Halloween-themed cosmetics, skins, zombie mode, and weapons in the game. The event will arrive on October 29, just two days before Halloween.

The Fortnitemare event usually brings top-notch skins to the game. Epic Games have already released a bunch of skins for the event, and players can purchase them from the in-game store. Leakers Lucas7yoshi and Makks have data mined a bunch of skins that will arrive soon. The leak primarily features a “Dead Ball” set that should be available with the Fortnitemares event. These skins are a combination of Soccer skins and Halloween skins.

also now i have stuff filling up the white space because twitter doesn't believe in the alpha channel it seems pic.twitter.com/RrtRexDSoG — Lucas7yoshi - FNBR Leaks/News (@Lucas7yoshi) October 27, 2019

Epic Games is yet to reveal any significant details on the complete Fortnitemare event. The event will start on October 29 and will run for at least two weeks. Apart from skins, Halloween-themed weapons might return for the event.

Last year, Epic Games introduced the Pumpkin Launcher, and it may return for the event. Expect a special game mode for the event, similar to the zombie mode that was released last year. Specific in-game missions should be available when the event drops. Complete these missions to unlock event rewards and different cosmetics. Since Christmas is just a month away, expect a similar event for Christmas.

Leaked "Dead Ball" set in-game! pic.twitter.com/I0oNCUC3CX — Makks - Fortnite Leaks (@MakksBR) October 26, 2019

This is the first featured event for the Fortnite Chapter 2. Season 10 of Fortnite ended with a big bang with the screen turning into a black hole. This was the start of Season 11 or more commonly known as Chapter 2. Chapter 2 bought along a bunch of changes in the game that includes a new battle pass and an XP system. A new map has made its way into the game, and it features new locations and looting spots.