Fortnite Guide: 4 Best looting spots in the new map

Chapter 2 has launched

Fortnite is a Battle Royale that revolves around looting buildings and other structures. To survive and get the title of “Victory Royale”, it is essential to know the best loot spots on the map. Fortnite Chapter 2 has rolled in along with its new map. Players often struggle with the new map and searching for the best loot spots can be a drag.

Here are the best looting spots in the new map of Fortnite Chapter 2.

#4 Fort Crumpet

Fort Crumpet is a perfect place to land if players are looking for a quick drop. The place has decent loot, and it’s enough for an entire squad. The location is easy to loot since it only has one major structure. But Fort Crumpet attracts a lot of attention and can be a risky drop. The surroundings of Fort Crumpet also contain loot and resources.

#3 Risky Reel

This place is like the original Risky Reel, but a more compact version of it. Risky Reel is a great place for gathering building material and necessary loot. Riley Reel has 10 chests, which contain weapons, ammo, and gears. The place also has a campfire so you can heal up if a battle breaks out.

#2 Retail Row

Retail Row has a lot of houses that contain all sorts of loot. It is one of the best spots in the game, and the loot is more than enough for an entire squad. It has 16 chests and a lot of floor loot. However, Retail Row is a highly-contested location and is a top priority for players. Teams will often drop in Retail Row to get the best loot, and that means a lot of fighting.

#1 Slurpy Swamp

The loot in this place isn’t special, but it is a perfect place to farm resources. Slurpy Swamp is one of the best places for farming materials and fishing. Fishing is a great way to sustain, and players can use it as a healing item. Slurpy Swamp is also known for its low action early in the game since players rarely land at this spot. Players can also access boats from this place, which makes reaching the safe zone easier.

