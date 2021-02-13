The old Fortnite map sparks debate on Twitter, and fans start a petition to bring it back

Fortnite, the popular battle royale game developed by Epic Games that has evolved over the years. The current map in the game bears little resemblance to the original map of the game.
The old map had an ardent fan following. Fans have finally started a petition to get the old Fortnite map back in the game. But others on the internet believe that the old Fortnite map had its issues. Then again, it's a debate that will continue to persist.
Fans start a petition to bring the old Fortnite map back.
Fans of Fortnite believe that the old map had everything. It had many creative locations, and the map was more fun to play with than the newer map.
However, another user pointed out that the old map players would die from falling in the water. Users also pointed out that the old map had no cars nor were there connecting roads. In short, such users believe that the old map was boring.
Some fans also believe that bringing back the old map won't make any difference. The old map was popular because people didn't know how to playback. The old map would lose its novelty charm very soon if brought back because, at this point, the game has existed for a few years and gamers are good at playback.
Users also pointed out that both maps could simultaneously exist in Fortnite. However, the issue with that would drastically increase the size of the game. Maintaining both of these maps would be difficult on the part of the developers too.
An individual pointed out that the old map isn't deleted because developers can maintain backups or even archive old models. So the old map technically exists. Developers would have to modify it and load it on to the system.
The idea of maintaining both the maps simultaneously sounds exciting. The current storyline is being developed, with all the portals opening up on the island, there could be one portal that would teleport players to the old map itself. However, as mentioned above, maintaining two maps would mean an increment in size.
Call of Duty Warzone has been plagued with this issue since its inception, and a lot of players complain about the size of the game. When it comes to Fortnite, Epic Games gets a lot of complaints from the community already. They will likely want to avoid this one.Published 13 Feb 2021, 14:56 IST