The old Fortnite map sparks debate on Twitter, and fans start a petition to bring it back

Fortnite, the popular battle royale game developed by Epic Games that has evolved over the years. The current map in the game bears little resemblance to the original map of the game.

The old map had an ardent fan following. Fans have finally started a petition to get the old Fortnite map back in the game. But others on the internet believe that the old Fortnite map had its issues. Then again, it's a debate that will continue to persist.

PETITION: Epic Games should release a copy of OG Fortnite as a separate game. Millions of players and many content creators would come back. Epic games could still focus on the current Fortnite for all the people who enjoy that game. RT to spread the message! — OG Fortnite (@ogfortnitegame) February 12, 2021

Fans start a petition to bring the old Fortnite map back.

The reason many people want the old map back is cuz it had everything you would have wanted in a map, Amazing and creative locations, no one ingnored the rest of the map but people do it to this map😔 and not everyone landed at tilted but it was still fun the times they did — ITZ YEET (@YAYEET08) February 12, 2021

Fans of Fortnite believe that the old map had everything. It had many creative locations, and the map was more fun to play with than the newer map.

However, another user pointed out that the old map players would die from falling in the water. Users also pointed out that the old map had no cars nor were there connecting roads. In short, such users believe that the old map was boring.

How exactly besides the cpu part ? Chapter 1's map had little to no connecting roads no space for swimming nor fishing. No actual cars . Im pretty sure they couldn't pull of the Galactus event on that map. — 👑Doodle👑 (@DoodleConcepts) February 12, 2021

Some fans also believe that bringing back the old map won't make any difference. The old map was popular because people didn't know how to playback. The old map would lose its novelty charm very soon if brought back because, at this point, the game has existed for a few years and gamers are good at playback.

They might be able to do this but it will not end up how you think, Sure it will be a huge thing for what 2 weeks? maybe a month! The only reason people want the "OG" is because it was NEW, people were bad and everyone was a noob. — Aydenツ (@NeoAyden) February 13, 2021

Adding this would be bad because after like 2 months that "OG" fortnite will just be "That other version of fortnite" It will loose ALL its charm if they add it back, therefore i will not retweet, but its ok if you want this. — Aydenツ (@NeoAyden) February 13, 2021

No. Because then,why would people play new fortnite? Theyd play old for like a week and then realize the charm of those times were the people who didnt know how to play — Billy Loomis (@jinx3d_) February 12, 2021

Users also pointed out that both maps could simultaneously exist in Fortnite. However, the issue with that would drastically increase the size of the game. Maintaining both of these maps would be difficult on the part of the developers too.

I like the positivity in this comment but the file would be bigger than warzones — cannedwaffle (@cannedwaffle) February 13, 2021

they can't, simply the entire old map has been deleted, to bring that back AND keep it along current br is gonna take alot of space, time, and effort, and won't be the same.

Personally I don't see why people want the old map so much. — Faris Youssef (@FarisYoussef13) February 12, 2021

An individual pointed out that the old map isn't deleted because developers can maintain backups or even archive old models. So the old map technically exists. Developers would have to modify it and load it on to the system.

To the people saying it cannot be done, you are 10000000% wrong. It has not been deleted. People have been on the old map this season. Type it up on YouTube. Heres another thing, doubt yall know but World of Warcraft dev team had said vanilla WoW was deleted and 1/2 — TheSaltyVet (US Navy Veteran) (@TheSaltyVet_) February 12, 2021

The idea of maintaining both the maps simultaneously sounds exciting. The current storyline is being developed, with all the portals opening up on the island, there could be one portal that would teleport players to the old map itself. However, as mentioned above, maintaining two maps would mean an increment in size.

Call of Duty Warzone has been plagued with this issue since its inception, and a lot of players complain about the size of the game. When it comes to Fortnite, Epic Games gets a lot of complaints from the community already. They will likely want to avoid this one.