Fortnite: FaZe Jarvis streams the game after a year, gets banned again

Exactly a year after being banned from Fortnite, FaZe Jarvis recently decided to stream the game on the 11th of September, 2020- only to receive a ban once again.

The move comes on the one-year anniversary of Epic Games' decision to permanently ban the 19-year-old, who was caught using aim hacks in 2019. Though he posted a tearful apology video in its aftermath, it did little to lessen the severity of his ban.

Even as high-profile streamers such as Ninja and Dr Disrespect implored Epic Games to reconsider their ban, it did nothing in the long run as FaZe Jarvis continued to be one of the most high-profile names to have been permanently banned from the game.

Faze jarvis banned for aimbot.. fortnite adds aimbot in game gg — FaZe Jarvis (@liljarviss) April 2, 2020

The entire issue stemmed from a viral video which showed the Fortnite pro using a third-party software called Aimbot to unscrupulously win games.

However, recently, he sent the internet into a tizzy when he tweeted that he would be streaming the game one again.

It’s been nearly a year since Epic banned me.



Tonight @ 6PM PST I’m playing Fortnite for the first time back on Twitch. See you there. — FaZe Jarvis (@liljarviss) September 11, 2020

His wily attempt to con Epic Games ended up backfiring on him as he received another ban barely 15 minutes into playing the game:

Jarvis with new speedrun ban any%: 15 minutes https://t.co/V9BLaDq81b — Rod Breslau (@Slasher) September 12, 2020

The story of FaZe Jarvis and Fortnite

After FaZe Jarvis's cheating escapade, an online movement called #FreeJarvis started, which petitioned Epic Games to unban the Fortnite pro.

However, their pleas fell on deaf ears as Epic Games has continued to stand by its rigorous zero-tolerance policy for cheaters in the game. When he recently announced his return, fans were left excited as they believed that FaZe Jarvis could finally pull off the impossible and somehow bypass the Fortnite system.

It seemed to be working too, well at least for the first 15 minutes, as a few began to celebrate FaZe Jarvis being unbanned.

YO WTF JARVIS IS UNBANNED ????? — FaZe Flawz #FaZe5 (@Flawz) September 12, 2020

jarvis and the faze staff after making $50,000 from a 15 minute stream pic.twitter.com/RL1jAacWTx — Rooski (@RooskiRooski) September 12, 2020

In the video above, things seemed to be going smoothly as he reached 40K live viewers at a particular point and said:

"I didn't think this would go this crazy! I don't know if this was a good idea or not..."

"Guys I can't play on my main account cause that's still banned , like let's get Free Jarvis trending again now since we have 46,000 viewers online..even though there's not a chance bro. Now that I'm doing this , I just dug myself an even bigger grave ..I just wanna get one win please!"

However, his wish of getting one Fortnite Victory Royale failed to materialise as he soon ended up getting banned live, with thousands of viewers watching on.

The stream ended with his manager wanting to speak with him, and it now remains to be seen if FaZe will take any action or if it was just a publicity stunt on their part.

At least let me get the dub smh — FaZe Jarvis (@liljarviss) September 12, 2020

Check out some of the reactions online which began to trend, ranging from #FreeJarvis to a few contemplating that he wasn't actually banned:

Apparently it’s not confirmed that he got banned. Seems like he was logged out. Either way something is up. — SypherPK (@SypherPK) September 12, 2020

Bro. Jarvis did not get banned. Someone in the faze house logged into his account, to clickbait he got banned. If he got banned it would of showed a message. — Lxgiv 🖤 (@Lxgiv) September 12, 2020

Jarvis just made a new Fortnite account, blurring out all account info.

Somehow it was found. Within an hour of starting his stream, he was banned, live on-air.

His manager also called him up, telling him to end the stream immediately - He might be in trouble with FaZe. — Brite News (@TheBriteFuture) September 12, 2020

WATCHING FAZE JARVIS GETTING BANNED FROM FORTNITE LIVE WAS THE FUNNIEST SHIT EVER 😂🤣😂🤣 — AgentClaud (@AgentClaud) September 12, 2020

i love how @FortniteGame ban people for 1 or 2 weeks but they ban @liljarviss forever like wtf fortnite #FreeJarvis he was the only reason ur game was getting content but no 1 thing he did got him banned forever and u ban people for 1 or 2 weeks for hacking in fncs like fuck that — KingstarFN (@FnKingstar) September 9, 2020

#FreeJarvis he ain't do nothing wrong smh — Craig (@R8myAMG) September 12, 2020

He did exactly what he sent out to do. Get #freejarvis trending and get all the faze kids and fortnite kids to rally around him and against epic for it being a year or so since his ban. Its honestly stupid as hell — SmackinWilly (@TheFacelessVoid) September 12, 2020

Unban Jarvis UNBAN JARVIS UNBAN JARVIS UNBAN JARVIS UNBAN JARVIS UNBAN JARVIS UNBAN JARVIS UNBAN JARVIS #FreeJarvis — Lit_Mateas (@AlbenoMateas) September 12, 2020

Having said that, FaZe Jarvis' chances of being unbanned are pretty much next to zero right now, though it seems like he may have achieved his primary objective of riling up his fans, who have once again ignited the #FreeJarvis movement.