Fortnite: FaZe Jarvis streams the game after a year, gets banned again

Exactly a year after being banned from Fortnite, FaZe Jarvis recently decided to stream the game on the 11th of September, 2020- only to receive a ban once again.
The move comes on the one-year anniversary of Epic Games' decision to permanently ban the 19-year-old, who was caught using aim hacks in 2019. Though he posted a tearful apology video in its aftermath, it did little to lessen the severity of his ban.
Even as high-profile streamers such as Ninja and Dr Disrespect implored Epic Games to reconsider their ban, it did nothing in the long run as FaZe Jarvis continued to be one of the most high-profile names to have been permanently banned from the game.
The entire issue stemmed from a viral video which showed the Fortnite pro using a third-party software called Aimbot to unscrupulously win games.
However, recently, he sent the internet into a tizzy when he tweeted that he would be streaming the game one again.
His wily attempt to con Epic Games ended up backfiring on him as he received another ban barely 15 minutes into playing the game:
The story of FaZe Jarvis and Fortnite
After FaZe Jarvis's cheating escapade, an online movement called #FreeJarvis started, which petitioned Epic Games to unban the Fortnite pro.
However, their pleas fell on deaf ears as Epic Games has continued to stand by its rigorous zero-tolerance policy for cheaters in the game. When he recently announced his return, fans were left excited as they believed that FaZe Jarvis could finally pull off the impossible and somehow bypass the Fortnite system.
It seemed to be working too, well at least for the first 15 minutes, as a few began to celebrate FaZe Jarvis being unbanned.
In the video above, things seemed to be going smoothly as he reached 40K live viewers at a particular point and said:
"I didn't think this would go this crazy! I don't know if this was a good idea or not..."
"Guys I can't play on my main account cause that's still banned , like let's get Free Jarvis trending again now since we have 46,000 viewers online..even though there's not a chance bro. Now that I'm doing this , I just dug myself an even bigger grave ..I just wanna get one win please!"
However, his wish of getting one Fortnite Victory Royale failed to materialise as he soon ended up getting banned live, with thousands of viewers watching on.
The stream ended with his manager wanting to speak with him, and it now remains to be seen if FaZe will take any action or if it was just a publicity stunt on their part.
Check out some of the reactions online which began to trend, ranging from #FreeJarvis to a few contemplating that he wasn't actually banned:
Having said that, FaZe Jarvis' chances of being unbanned are pretty much next to zero right now, though it seems like he may have achieved his primary objective of riling up his fans, who have once again ignited the #FreeJarvis movement.Published 12 Sep 2020, 16:25 IST