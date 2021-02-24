Fortnite FNCS 2021: 'Nhyrox' left in disbelief after teammates quit mid-game during a $20 million event

Fortnite pro Emil "Nyhrox" Bergquist Pedersen was a victim of an unusual situation during the FNCS qualifiers last week. He teamed up with Dave "Rojo" Jong from Smash eSports and Ethan "Kura" from TT9. This team was making nice headway in the tournament till they didn't anymore.

In a shocking moment, Nyhrox saw his teammates abruptly quit the game. What initially started as a trio ended up as a solo match in Fortnite.

Nhyrox saw teammates quit mid-game in Fortnite.

Kura and Rojo both proceeded to quit a FNCS qualifier game on the pretext that they were choking.

Nhyrox tried to convince them to stay on because having two people in a trio setting is better than battling solo. He also believed that there was still a chance that they could secure some points in the game. But his teammates didn't believe the same. Hence, they quit.

Nhyrox took to Twitter to express his disbelief following the incident. He also said that he was looking for new teammates for the next round of the qualifiers.

never experienced this before, teammates giving up leaving the game in an FNCS. so unprofessional 👍 — M10 nyhrox (@nyhrox) February 20, 2021

looking for trio for last week of fncs 😄 — M10 nyhrox (@nyhrox) February 20, 2021

Advertisement

The internet sympathized with Nhyrox for the experience that he had to go through.

actually feel bad seeing the clip, what weirdos — 15K Rob (@RobJennerr) February 20, 2021

so unprofessional from them, head up pop off next week💙 — Clynxy (@CIynxy) February 21, 2021

Vow !! Totally unprofessional and beyond childish. And you were incredibly close to qualifying further in that game — Frank Pedersen (@FrankPedersen) February 20, 2021

Advertisement

hes 30 he should have the good mental and actually think good :/ instead he's acted like a 5 year old and ruined it for all of you. keep ur head up bro ): — Jaron (@JaronFN_) February 20, 2021

However, Kura took responsibility for his actions and went on to admit his fault on Twitter. He admitted that he shouldn't have left the game like that. He even went on to say that he apologized to Nhyrox in his DMs.

no matter how bad we played or even if i couldnt get rebooted i shouldnt have left the game and left nyhrox it was super unprofessional of me but i dont think anybody realises how triggered i was it dont give me the reason to leave my tm8 so yh that wont be happening again :/ — TT9 Kura (@KuraHimself) February 20, 2021

i take full responsibility for this so thats why i apologised to nyhrox in dms — TT9 Kura (@KuraHimself) February 20, 2021

The user replied by saying that Kura's action was justified because Nhyrox didn't have his card. But Rojo leaving the game in Fortnite was questionable.

Advertisement

You leaving is not even that bad, he didn't have your card but ROJO leaving is questionable. — Syphicc (@Syphicc) February 20, 2021

Conversely, Rojo had a different opinion completely and justified leaving the game by saying that they were playing badly. He admitted that he rage quit the game but wasn't remorseful.

You all don't realize we were playing hot fucking trash, couldn't even kill a single fucking player even if they had negative HP and that was the third game in a row where we just choke. So yes I leave the game out of anger after its a 1v3, go cry me a river if that bothers you — Rojo (@Rojo11) February 20, 2021

Twitter called Roja out for his actions. With people saying that, he could've stayed on and progressed as a duo in Fortnite.

You could have played as a duo and qualify, instead you left and fully left him alone even in call.

What a nice teammate! — Playwell Sjokoladen 🇳🇴 (@Sjokoladen) February 20, 2021

Advertisement

so cringe, it dosent matter if you did bad or not in fights.. or die of spawn a few times! you shouldnt be leaving at that point what so ever. the worst thing about it that you have been in the seen for a long time and you cant even relise what you have done is wrong.. Embaresing — Marstar Fawaz (@Martin_ondrugs) February 20, 2021

sometimes its not all about u youve just left ur teammate who wanted to qual at least stay in the game and try to calm down — #VagueAlexw (@AlexwFNBR) February 20, 2021

At the end of the day, in competitive games like these, it all boils down to teamwork. Like the internet believes, abandoning teammates in the middle of a competitive game in Fortnite is unprofessional.

To make matters worse, the two individuals who quit the game belong to eSports teams as well. It makes the organization look awful.

im not gonna say it not gonna say it JESUS CHRIST THIS IS CRINGE HOW CAN U STILL MAKE A COMMENT ON THIS AND NOT TELL ANYBODY YOU WERE WRONG?

U WILL NEVER FIND A TRIO AGAIN YOU MIGHT BE A WC 2nd place holder but u will never find a good trio again — poy🇳🇱/🇹🇷 (@poypoyvfx) February 20, 2021

Given the quitting players' behavior, the internet speculates that they'll have difficulty finding better teammates in Fortnite after this incident.