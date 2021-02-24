Fortnite FNCS 2021: 'Nhyrox' left in disbelief after teammates quit mid-game during a $20 million event

Fortnite pro Emil "Nyhrox" Bergquist Pedersen was a victim of an unusual situation during the FNCS qualifiers last week. He teamed up with Dave "Rojo" Jong from Smash eSports and Ethan "Kura" from TT9. This team was making nice headway in the tournament till they didn't anymore.
In a shocking moment, Nyhrox saw his teammates abruptly quit the game. What initially started as a trio ended up as a solo match in Fortnite.
Nhyrox saw teammates quit mid-game in Fortnite.
Kura and Rojo both proceeded to quit a FNCS qualifier game on the pretext that they were choking.
Nhyrox tried to convince them to stay on because having two people in a trio setting is better than battling solo. He also believed that there was still a chance that they could secure some points in the game. But his teammates didn't believe the same. Hence, they quit.
Nhyrox took to Twitter to express his disbelief following the incident. He also said that he was looking for new teammates for the next round of the qualifiers.
The internet sympathized with Nhyrox for the experience that he had to go through.
However, Kura took responsibility for his actions and went on to admit his fault on Twitter. He admitted that he shouldn't have left the game like that. He even went on to say that he apologized to Nhyrox in his DMs.
The user replied by saying that Kura's action was justified because Nhyrox didn't have his card. But Rojo leaving the game in Fortnite was questionable.
Conversely, Rojo had a different opinion completely and justified leaving the game by saying that they were playing badly. He admitted that he rage quit the game but wasn't remorseful.
Twitter called Roja out for his actions. With people saying that, he could've stayed on and progressed as a duo in Fortnite.
At the end of the day, in competitive games like these, it all boils down to teamwork. Like the internet believes, abandoning teammates in the middle of a competitive game in Fortnite is unprofessional.
To make matters worse, the two individuals who quit the game belong to eSports teams as well. It makes the organization look awful.
Given the quitting players' behavior, the internet speculates that they'll have difficulty finding better teammates in Fortnite after this incident.Published 24 Feb 2021, 18:50 IST