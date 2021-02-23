The Hand Cannon returns in Fortnite Season 5 Chapter 2

Fortnite news has confirmed that players can now find the Hand Cannon in Fortnite again.

It's been quite a while since players got to use the Hand Cannon in Fortnite. These beasts have a good damage output and are pretty nifty. The last time the Hand Cannon was seen in the game was back in January 2020.

Is the Hand Cannon in Fortnite a reality again?

The Flint Knock has been vaulted and the Hand Cannon takes its place.



Upgrade or downgrade?



We say downgrade 😢 pic.twitter.com/Wbc9ovirz8 — Fortnite News (@FortniteINTEL) February 23, 2021

The Flint Knock Pistol has been vaulted, and the Hand Cannon has been unvaulted. However, some players aren't happy with the fact that the Flint Knock was vaulted so soon.

I do like the Hand Cannon, but no where NEAR as much as the flint knock. It's stay was so brief. I'm not sure why it got vaulted already. It wasn't even in competitive, right?! Major bummer. — Tabor Hill (@TaborTimeYT) February 23, 2021

Bruh Fortnite vaulted the Flintknock for the hand cannon? I mean the Hand Cannon is a cool weapon too but we barely got to play for 1 week with the Flintknock and its vaulted again...😢 pic.twitter.com/vsoNIwekRU — tudoe123 (@tudoe123) February 23, 2021

There is no reason to remove the Flint-Knock after 1 week of it being unvaulted. That was a weird decision!! — Bilal (@Gh0st1Knight) February 23, 2021

Players have been saying that they barely got to play with the weapon before it got vaulted.

I like both but I would rather have the hand cannon in the game — Yxngzap (@yxngzap) February 23, 2021

My dream has finally came true https://t.co/MhxFF8nbit — RelayTS (@RelayTS) February 23, 2021

I really wish they had both of them but i am SOO happy that the Hand Cannon is coming back, it is my all time fav. — TrasheyAshey (@TrasheyAshey) February 23, 2021

The Fortnite community seems slightly divided cause it does believe that the Hand Cannon in Fortnite is a worthy replacement for the Flint Knock Pistol.

Can't we just have both the Flint-Knock & the Hand Cannon? :( — ShiinaBR - Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) February 23, 2021

Many Twitter users are claiming that it wouldn't hurt to have both these items in the game.

So is it weekly...? That’s actually pretty good... — wow someone actually (@TotallyNotN30N) February 23, 2021

So is there gonna be like a rotation between the two being unvaulted because I’m ok with that — XxDestroyerxX (@DestroyerXavo) February 23, 2021

So what im saying is that the pump may come back for a week — GodzillaGaming#1 (@GoGodzilla1954) February 23, 2021

Fans have also speculated that the weapons may be available on a rotatory basis from now. There's a possibility that next week, the Hand Cannon in Fortnite will be vaulted, and another weapon will be unvaulted.

players: Bring back my pump



fortnite: pic.twitter.com/JgnGw3AWk4 — Bekir Eren (@bekirerennn_) February 23, 2021

Yo wtf lol, I hope the unvault pump next — Queen🌹 (@queeny_098) February 23, 2021

Many fans believe this will be a welcome change to Fortnite and make the game a bit more interesting than it currently is. There have been a lot of complaints from the Fortnite community recently, and any change would be welcome.

Some players are also hoping that this is could hint at the return of the Pump Action shotgun, at least on a rotary basis, in Fortnite.

Fans can't seem to get over their fondness for Pump Action shotgun. Every time Epic Games comes up with something new in Fortnite, fans make it a point to express their desire to see the Pump Action shotgun make a return.