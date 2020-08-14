Fortnite: FNCS Finals coming to the Party Royale Stage

With the Fortnite Champion Series in its last few days, Fortnite has announced that fans can watch the finals streamed directly to the Fortnite Party Royale screen. Starting at 1:00pm ET on August 16, the Party Royale venue will livestream the European and North American Fortnite Champion Series Grand Finals.

Fortnite Champion Series Grand Finals are fast approaching

Who will rise to the top?



Watch as champions from around the world compete for the Victory Royale in the #FNCS Chapter 2 - Season 3 Grand Finals.



Grab a front row seat to all the action on the Big Screen on August 16th at 1 PM ET!https://t.co/aslt8GTUc7 pic.twitter.com/nU4tcMzFVC — Fortnite Competitive (@FNCompetitive) August 14, 2020

Currently, each group is down to its top 400 players. With the group phase today and tomorrow, that number will eventually be reduced to just 100. Before August 16, fans can still tune in to the Fortnite Champion Series through Twitch or YouTube to catch the group phase now.

These games have plenty of fan favorites to watch already

Currently, viewers are watching Benjy, MrSavage, and Mongraal over on the European server, in addition to a plethora of other pros. If you haven’t been following, there was a little dust-up with Benjy being accused of teaming after scoring his first place qualifier finish, although the evidence presented was not strong enough for officials to pass judgment.

But Benjy wasn’t the only player to be accused of teaming this tournament. Over in North America, Bugha was recently given a warning along with Owl for being in communication during a game. Suspicious activity, which could be interpreted as the two players working together, led to many competitive fans calling for both players to be banned. Epic deemed the behavior as inconclusive, however, and gave an official warning instead.

North America East’s Fortnite tournament also features other fan favorites like Clix and Stretch. For North America West, all eyes are on EpikWhale, who has not just placed highly on all of his qualifiers, but led in points and eliminations overall.

Advertisement

Check it out!

The road to the #FNCS Chapter 2 - Season 3 Grand Finals begins tomorrow! @xsweezefn and @TooseFN are strong contenders for Europe but who will take it all? Check out what secured them their wins last weekend in the Europe Plays of the Week! pic.twitter.com/LusV8FDCdR — Fortnite Competitive (@FNCompetitive) August 13, 2020

The Fortnite Champion Series will be the biggest tournament of the year, and after the upcoming Dreamhack tournament there will be almost no other big tournaments until next year. Additionally, until the ongoing pandemic is finally dealt with, it may be a long time before in-person tournaments come back at all.

The Fortnite Champion Series is the last best chance to see how world class players play the game. It will be a spectacle like nothing else, as pros compete using cutting-edge strategies and demonstrate what Fortnite can look like at the top levels.

Whether you’re just curious about professional Fortnite, interested in learning some new tricks, or invested in how one of the many pros perform, this will certainly be a great experience to watch live.