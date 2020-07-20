Earlier this month, news broke out on Twitter about an Invite-only Fortnite Solo tournament that was going to be held for Galaxy users.
The Fortnite community was quick to connect the dots, which led to most believing that the 'Galaxy Girl' skin which leaked a couple of days ago is probably somehow linked with the upcoming tournament.
Recently, Epic Games officially announced the Android exclusive “Galaxy Cup” tournament that gives Fortnite players an opportunity to obtain the new ‘Galaxy Scout’ outfit.
Fortnite Galaxy Cup - Eligibility Criteria
The tournament is open to all Android players with Fortnite supported devices that have 2FA enabled on their accounts. Further, all players who participate in at least five games will be awarded the Galaxy Wrap. Only the top performing players of each day will be given the opportunity to earn the Galaxy Scout outfit.
In order to access the full tournament details, Android users can head to the “Compete” tab in the Fortnite game.
Galaxy Cup official rules
Arena
There are ten total divisions separated into three leagues:
- Open League: Division I (0 - 249 Hype points)
- Open League: Division II (250 - 499 Hype points)
- Open League: Division III (500 - 999 Hype points)
- Open League: Division IV (1,000 - 1,499 Hype points)
- Contender League: Division I (1,500 - 2,499 Hype points)
- Contender League: Division II (2,500 - 3,999 Hype points)
- Contender League: Division III (4,000 - 5,999 Hype points)
- Champion League: Division I (6,000 - 11,999 Hype points)
- Champion League: Division II (12,000 - 15,999 Hype points)
- Champion League: Division III (16,000+ Hype points)
Scoring System
- Victory Royale: 10 points
- 2nd - 5th: 7 points
- 6th - 15th: 5 points
- 16th - 25th: 3 points
- Each Elimination: 1 point
- Each Match Played: 1 point
Further, Tiebreakers will be decided in the following order:(1) total points scored; (2) total Victory Royales in the session; (3) average eliminations in the session; (4) average placement per match in the session; (5) total seconds survived across all matches; and finally (6) a coin flip.
Rewards
The daily regional winners will be determined as follows:
- Europe: Top 10,000
- NA-East: Top 7,500
- NA-West: Top 2,500
- Latin America: Top 2,500
- Asia: Top 1,250
- Middle East: Top 1,250
- Oceania: Top 1,250
Finishing in the above brackets with respect to your server region will earn you the new Galaxy Scout skin and the Galaxy Wrap. All users can get the Galaxy Wrap by earning 5 points.
Finally, Epic also announced other information about eligibility, disciplinary actions and other terms and conditions. You can read the same by clicking here.
The Galaxy Cup Tournament will be held on the 25th and 26th July, and users who do not play Fortnite on Android devices will be glad to hear that the new outfit and accessories will be available in the store at a future date.