×
Create
Notifications
New User posted their first comment
Advertisement

Fortnite Galaxy Cup: Participation Rules, Rewards, Eligibility, and other details

Fortnite Galaxy cup begins on 25th of July, 2020 (Image Credit: EpicGames)
Fortnite Galaxy cup begins on 25th of July, 2020 (Image Credit: EpicGames)
Rishabh B.
ANALYST
Modified 20 Jul 2020, 22:16 IST
Feature
Advertisement

Earlier this month, news broke out on Twitter about an Invite-only Fortnite Solo tournament that was going to be held for Galaxy users.

The Fortnite community was quick to connect the dots, which led to most believing that the 'Galaxy Girl' skin which leaked a couple of days ago is probably somehow linked with the upcoming tournament.

Recently, Epic Games officially announced the Android exclusive “Galaxy Cup” tournament that gives Fortnite players an opportunity to obtain the new ‘Galaxy Scout’ outfit.

Fortnite Galaxy Cup - Eligibility Criteria

The tournament is open to all Android players with Fortnite supported devices that have 2FA enabled on their accounts. Further, all players who participate in at least five games will be awarded the Galaxy Wrap. Only the top performing players of each day will be given the opportunity to earn the Galaxy Scout outfit.

Credit: Epic Games
Credit: Epic Games

In order to access the full tournament details, Android users can head to the “Compete” tab in the Fortnite game.

Galaxy Cup official rules

Advertisement

Arena

There are ten total divisions separated into three leagues:

  • Open League: Division I (0 - 249 Hype points) 
  • Open League: Division II (250 - 499 Hype points)
  • Open League: Division III (500 - 999 Hype points)
  • Open League: Division IV (1,000 - 1,499 Hype points)

  • Contender League: Division I (1,500 - 2,499 Hype points)
  • Contender League: Division II (2,500 - 3,999 Hype points)
  • Contender League: Division III (4,000 - 5,999 Hype points)

  • Champion League: Division I (6,000 - 11,999 Hype points)
  • Champion League: Division II (12,000 - 15,999 Hype points)
  • Champion League: Division III (16,000+ Hype points)
Registrations open 20th July!
Registrations open 20th July!

Scoring System

  • Victory Royale: 10 points
  • 2nd - 5th: 7 points
  • 6th - 15th: 5 points
  • 16th - 25th: 3 points
  • Each Elimination: 1 point
  • Each Match Played: 1 point

Further, Tiebreakers will be decided in the following order:(1) total points scored; (2) total Victory Royales in the session; (3) average eliminations in the session; (4) average placement per match in the session; (5) total seconds survived across all matches; and finally (6) a coin flip.

Rewards

The daily regional winners will be determined as follows:

  • Europe: Top 10,000  
  • NA-East: Top 7,500 
  • NA-West: Top 2,500 
  • Latin America: Top 2,500 
  • Asia: Top 1,250
  • Middle East: Top 1,250
  • Oceania: Top 1,250

Finishing in the above brackets with respect to your server region will earn you the new Galaxy Scout skin and the Galaxy Wrap. All users can get the Galaxy Wrap by earning 5 points.

The Galaxy Scout skin can be purchased from the Fortnite itemshop on a later date (Credit: Epic Games)
The Galaxy Scout skin can be purchased from the Fortnite itemshop on a later date (Credit: Epic Games)

Finally, Epic also announced other information about eligibility, disciplinary actions and other terms and conditions. You can read the same by clicking here.

Credit: YouTube
Credit: YouTube

The Galaxy Cup Tournament will be held on the 25th and 26th July, and users who do not play Fortnite on Android devices will be glad to hear that the new outfit and accessories will be available in the store at a future date.

Published 20 Jul 2020, 22:16 IST
Fortnite Battle Royale Fortnite Updates & Patch Notes Fortnite Events Updates
Advertisement
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
🔍
Get the free App now
❤️ Favorites Edit
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी