Earlier this month, news broke out on Twitter about an Invite-only Fortnite Solo tournament that was going to be held for Galaxy users.

The Fortnite community was quick to connect the dots, which led to most believing that the 'Galaxy Girl' skin which leaked a couple of days ago is probably somehow linked with the upcoming tournament.

Recently, Epic Games officially announced the Android exclusive “Galaxy Cup” tournament that gives Fortnite players an opportunity to obtain the new ‘Galaxy Scout’ outfit.

Fortnite Galaxy Cup - Eligibility Criteria

The tournament is open to all Android players with Fortnite supported devices that have 2FA enabled on their accounts. Further, all players who participate in at least five games will be awarded the Galaxy Wrap. Only the top performing players of each day will be given the opportunity to earn the Galaxy Scout outfit.

Credit: Epic Games

In order to access the full tournament details, Android users can head to the “Compete” tab in the Fortnite game.

Arena

There are ten total divisions separated into three leagues:

Open League: Division I (0 - 249 Hype points)

Open League: Division II (250 - 499 Hype points)

Open League: Division III (500 - 999 Hype points)

Open League: Division IV (1,000 - 1,499 Hype points)

Contender League: Division I (1,500 - 2,499 Hype points)

Contender League: Division II (2,500 - 3,999 Hype points)

Contender League: Division III (4,000 - 5,999 Hype points)

Champion League: Division I (6,000 - 11,999 Hype points)

Champion League: Division II (12,000 - 15,999 Hype points)

Champion League: Division III (16,000+ Hype points)

Registrations open 20th July!

Scoring System

Victory Royale: 10 points

2nd - 5th: 7 points

6th - 15th: 5 points

16th - 25th: 3 points

Each Elimination: 1 point

Each Match Played: 1 point

Further, Tiebreakers will be decided in the following order:(1) total points scored; (2) total Victory Royales in the session; (3) average eliminations in the session; (4) average placement per match in the session; (5) total seconds survived across all matches; and finally (6) a coin flip.

Rewards

The daily regional winners will be determined as follows:

Europe: Top 10,000

NA-East: Top 7,500

NA-West: Top 2,500

Latin America: Top 2,500

Asia: Top 1,250

Middle East: Top 1,250

Oceania: Top 1,250

Finishing in the above brackets with respect to your server region will earn you the new Galaxy Scout skin and the Galaxy Wrap. All users can get the Galaxy Wrap by earning 5 points.

The Galaxy Scout skin can be purchased from the Fortnite itemshop on a later date (Credit: Epic Games)

Finally, Epic also announced other information about eligibility, disciplinary actions and other terms and conditions. You can read the same by clicking here.

Credit: YouTube

The Galaxy Cup Tournament will be held on the 25th and 26th July, and users who do not play Fortnite on Android devices will be glad to hear that the new outfit and accessories will be available in the store at a future date.