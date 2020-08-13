Fortnite Hightower Event: Everything you need to know

A few days back, we had talked about a new Fortnite event that was leaked by dataminers. The information suggests that the event will be released around the time Season 3 will come to an end. This has sparked speculation that the ‘Hightower’ event might as well turn out to be the one which leads us to Season 4.

Regardless, there is currently no official confirmation about the event. However, quite a few dataminers have uncovered potential clues that suggest that two Marvel superheroes will somehow be involved and make an appearance.

In this article, we look at everything we know about Fortnite’s new ‘Hightower’ event so far.

Everything you need to know about Fortnite's Hightower event

On 5th August, FireMonkey posted the following tweet on their account. As you can see, a circular mark with a geometric design is expected to be a part of the ‘Hightower’ event.

The "Hightower" event will leave markings on the map that look like this: pic.twitter.com/xUvOyKBRBN — FireMonkey • Fortnite Intel 🎄 (@iFireMonkey) August 5, 2020

Further, dataminer FortTory confirmed that six such markings will be found across different locations on the Fortnite map. As you can see, the crater-like markings can be seen in sets of four and two.

this is how the ''6'' craters will look like in-game.



[keep in mind that this is not the actual location where these will be, we had to use this location to get it in-game] pic.twitter.com/768uoXFoCM — FortTory - Fortnite Leaks & News (@FortTory) August 5, 2020

The same day, other dataminers and leakers claimed that one of the files in the ‘Hightower’ event will use the same effect as seen in the rift of Fortnite Season 5.

There's a HighTower event files, and one of the files (BP_HighTower_Crack) uses the same effect as the season 5 rift, which is "P_Geode_Crack_FX"! — HYPEX (@HYPEX) August 5, 2020

Advertisement

The next day ie. the 6th of August, Hypex posted the following sound file which is expected to accompany the Hightower ‘rift’.

This "HighTower" Rift will appear in the map very soon, right above the agency, here's how it sounds:



Also HUGE thanks to @Asriel_Dev for helping me enable it ingame, drop him a follow! pic.twitter.com/QPJLodCws0 — HYPEX (@HYPEX) August 5, 2020

As it turned out, fans were quick to play the above audio file in a Spectograph, which revealed a rather interesting silhouette. As seen below, a figure which clearly resembles Marvel character Galactus can easily be noticed.

If you play the Rift sound (previous tweet) in a spectrogram it shows a shape of "someone", thanks to @Asriel_Dev again for getting a very clear view! pic.twitter.com/854LAelyYQ — HYPEX (@HYPEX) August 5, 2020

Moreover, we also talked about the image of the hammer-wielding Thor in a comic-book that was accessible to some console users in their Battle Pass menu. You can see the images in the following tweet:

Remember the Comic Books thing i told you about? well.. some people on console are seeing a comic book in their Battle Pass menu.. this should appear for everyone in the upcoming days/weeks as a teaser for *something*!



Thanks to @metalbelmont for sending me this! pic.twitter.com/hdNBI1VZ6A — HYPEX (@HYPEX) August 6, 2020

Again, there is no official confirmation about the event or its relation to the two Marvel characters. Having said that, the evidence simply cannot be ignored.

THOR & GALACTUS CROSSOVER CONFIRMED?



The "HighTower" event audio file leaked yesterday put into an image looks like Galactus 👀



Also one of the leaked comic books contains a image of Thor!



Thor Images: @HYPEX #Fortnite pic.twitter.com/4u9ucx83eZ — FNLeaksAndInfo // Fortnite Leaks (@FNLeaksAndInfo) August 6, 2020

We have the markings, the sound file which reveals an image which looks like Galactus when played on a Spectograph, and the comic book which clearly shows the image of Thor. These seem more than enough to keep Fortnite fans interested.