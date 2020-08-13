Fortnite Hightower Event: Everything you need to know

A few days back, we had talked about a new Fortnite event that was leaked by dataminers. The information suggests that the event will be released around the time Season 3 will come to an end. This has sparked speculation that the ‘Hightower’ event might as well turn out to be the one which leads us to Season 4.
Regardless, there is currently no official confirmation about the event. However, quite a few dataminers have uncovered potential clues that suggest that two Marvel superheroes will somehow be involved and make an appearance.
In this article, we look at everything we know about Fortnite’s new ‘Hightower’ event so far.
Everything you need to know about Fortnite's Hightower event
On 5th August, FireMonkey posted the following tweet on their account. As you can see, a circular mark with a geometric design is expected to be a part of the ‘Hightower’ event.
Further, dataminer FortTory confirmed that six such markings will be found across different locations on the Fortnite map. As you can see, the crater-like markings can be seen in sets of four and two.
The same day, other dataminers and leakers claimed that one of the files in the ‘Hightower’ event will use the same effect as seen in the rift of Fortnite Season 5.
The next day ie. the 6th of August, Hypex posted the following sound file which is expected to accompany the Hightower ‘rift’.
As it turned out, fans were quick to play the above audio file in a Spectograph, which revealed a rather interesting silhouette. As seen below, a figure which clearly resembles Marvel character Galactus can easily be noticed.
Moreover, we also talked about the image of the hammer-wielding Thor in a comic-book that was accessible to some console users in their Battle Pass menu. You can see the images in the following tweet:
Again, there is no official confirmation about the event or its relation to the two Marvel characters. Having said that, the evidence simply cannot be ignored.
We have the markings, the sound file which reveals an image which looks like Galactus when played on a Spectograph, and the comic book which clearly shows the image of Thor. These seem more than enough to keep Fortnite fans interested.Published 13 Aug 2020, 18:27 IST