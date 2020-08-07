It appears as though Epic Games is beginning to prepare for the arrival of Season 4 in Fortnite. Data-miners have been able to uncover some lines of code that hint towards a new event.

This spectacle is supposedly nicknamed ‘Hightower’ in the game files. As of right now, not a ton of information is known but there are few leaks that have surfaced over the past few days. There are craters, weird symbols, and new Rifts on the map. Let’s check out what the 'Hightower' event in Fortnite could mean.

The Hightower event in Fortnite Season 3

Presumably, this event will take place right around the end of Season 3, which is set to be on Aug. 27 as of right now. Of course, Epic Games has delayed seasons in the past so we’ll have to wait and see if the developers are ready for Season 4 or not.

Nevertheless, the Hightower event seems to be the seasonal spectacle that catapults us into the next installment of Fortnite.

Most of the information at the point however, is based solely on speculation from the leaks that were discovered after the v13.40 update. Regardless, to their credit, data-leakers have traditionally been accurate with these kind of leaks in the past.

That said, the Hightower event has a strange symbol associated with it. Data-miner @iFireMonkey shows us a close-up of the symbol in a recent tweet.

The "Hightower" event will leave markings on the map that look like this: pic.twitter.com/xUvOyKBRBN — FireMonkey • Fortnite Intel 🎄 (@iFireMonkey) August 5, 2020

By itself, this symbol doesn’t mean much. Although, another data-miner, @FortTory, was able to find the same symbol on some craters within the game files.

this is how the ''6'' craters will look like in-game.



[keep in mind that this is not the actual location where these will be, we had to use this location to get it in-game] pic.twitter.com/768uoXFoCM — FortTory - Fortnite Leaks & News (@FortTory) August 5, 2020

As the leaker points out, the craters won’t actually be on islands in the ocean. Instead, they’ll likely be near or around the new Crater POI. According to @HYPEX, the location will be to the west of 'The Authority'.

Another leak before i go to sleep.. these will appear in the map very soon!



Crack: its the Rift in the sky from my previous tweet

Crater_POI: is an encrypted small POI

Hightower: i'm not really sure, i might be wrong on that one

The Dots: they are 6 Runes like the one in the pic pic.twitter.com/b53OBD5Vjh — HYPEX (@HYPEX) August 6, 2020

HYPEX also points out that the game files currently support another location, which is named Hightower, and a return for the Rifts, which were introduced in Fortnite Season 5. Putting the pieces together, it seems a new POI could arrive in Fortnite during the next couple of weeks. This POI will then be a part of the Hightower event that will presumably launch us out of Season 3 and into Fortnite Season 4.

What exactly the event will do is still a mystery, but hopefully, more leaks arrive soon. There will more than likely be another update in a week or two, so that's the best chance for more details to arise.