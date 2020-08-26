Fortnite: How to Catch Fireflies in Weeping Woods

Every week, Fortnite releases a new set of challenges that players can complete to gain valuable XP. Last week, Week 9’s challenges took Fortnite players to a variety of locations all over the map. This included Catty Corner, Fortilla, Camp Cod, and Pleasant Park. Players also had to collect metal at the Hydro 16 dam.

This week, the challenges are equally spread out. Further, Fireflies have made a return after having disappeared temporarily due to the Fortnite map's flooding. The Week 10 challenges were released ahead of time, and they include one challenge that requires players to collect Fireflies from Weeping Woods.

Here are all the steps that you need to follow in order to complete this challenge.

Collect Fireflies At Weeping Woods In Fortnite Season 3

Weeping Woods was added to the map as a named POI at the beginning of Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 1. It's a massive location and sprawls out over the coordinates C5, C6, D5, and D6. It's basically a large forest with cabins and a large watchtower.

Weeping Woods is similar to Wailing Woods and Lonely Lodge, two POIs that didn’t make it over from the previous Chapter 1 Fortnite map. As of now, the location is easy to spot, and has a river going through the middle. It can be located toward the southwest of Authority, which is at the center of the Fortnite map.

(Image Credit: RealSport101)

Once you've figured out where the location is, you can follow the steps below to complete the challenge.

1. While Fireflies in Weeping Woods tend to spawn randomly on the map, they've been observed to spawn more often near the trees, which is good, as the POI has a huge number of trees!

Image Credits: Newsweek

2. It might be easier to spot Fireflies towards the evening and at night, for obvious reasons. Users have observed that Fireflies in Weeping Woods have been spawning quite regularly, and it's easy to collect five during the course of a single game.

3. Once you've spotted one, all you need to do is get close to it and press the "interact" button. You should be able to catch it within a few seconds.

Image Credits: AFK_BIN, YouTube

That's all you have to do. Once you've caught five, the challenge will automatically be completed and you'll receive the 35000 XP associated with it.

For further assistance, you can watch the video below.