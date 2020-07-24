Fortnite: How to claim free 'Verve' rare emote

Fortnite is set to organise an in-game show called 'We The People x More Than A Vote' on 28th July 2020. In this show, athletes and entertainers will come together to inspire and empower young adults to take action against the voter suppression crisis that is disproportionately impacting black communities.

Players who will attend the show will also get a free 'Verve' emote as a special gift. Here are the complete details on how to claim the emote for free.

Fortnite: Claim 'Verve' emote for free

We the People event

Players attending the in-game show 'We the People' on 28th & 29th July 2020 will get a 'Verve' emote for free. All you have to do is log in to Fortnite from 27th July 2020 8 PM ET to 29th July 2020 8 PM ET and attend the show to receive the emote for free!

Join us at the Big Screen for a special presentation on July 28 at 7 PM ET.



Watch ØPUS United presents We The People x More than a Vote hosted by @CariChampion featuring @YvonneOrji, @russdiemon, @BunBTrillOG, @JalenRose, and Jason Heyward.



More details:https://t.co/mtdIV3NPcH pic.twitter.com/C7yBPrnOBN — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) July 24, 2020

Verve emote was modelled after the dance submitted by Michael Mejeh, the winner of the Emote Royale Contest.

How to watch 'We the People' in Fortnite

Launch Fortnite on Tuesday, 28th July 2020, before 7:00 PM EDT.

Select the Battle Royale game mode, enter the Party Royale playlist, and head to the Island’s Big Screen.

Wait for the event to start at 7:00 PM EDT and continue the conversation with your friends.

