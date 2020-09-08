Fortnite: How to get Rainbow Thor (Holo skin) in Chapter 2 Season 4

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4 involves one of the biggest crossover events in the game's history, as several Marvel superheroes have made their way to the in-game island.

From Iron Man to Wolverine, players have been left spoiled for choice as they seek to unlock the exciting range of skins, emotes and unlockables up for grabs. One of the central figures in Season 4 is The God of Thunder, Thor, who is integral to the season's plot, which revolves around an impending battle with the Devourer of Worlds, Galactus.

Galactus is coming.



Team up with @Marvel’s greatest Heroes and Villains including Thor, Iron Man, She-Hulk, Storm, Doctor Doom and more in a war to save all of Reality.



The Nexus War begins now in #FortniteSeason4 pic.twitter.com/B79mF6XMAk — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) August 27, 2020

One of the exciting unlockable skins up for grabs is the Rainbow/Holo Thor skin, which requires you to reach a certain level in the game.

Unlocking Rainbow Thor in Fortnite Season 4

The first thing you need to ensure is that you own the Marvel-themed Battle Pass in Fortnite. Once that is done, you need to start leveling up quickly and reach level 100.

Post that, your quest to attain all the foil skins can begin. Each character has a different level of foil skin variants, which are of three distinct types: Silver, Gold and Holo.

Thor Foil Variants



Silver: Level 105

Gold: Level 145

Holo: Level 185 pic.twitter.com/ksY3KnrXRa — FireMonkey • Fortnite Intel 🎄 (@iFireMonkey) August 27, 2020

With the Thor skin, you will need to reach the following levels on the Battle Pass to unlock all three variants:

Silver- Level 105

Gold- Level 145

Holo- Level 185

To reach Level 185, it will undoubtedly take a lot of work, as you will have to be very precise in completing all of the Fortnite weekly challenges, as well as the secret challenges, which will serve as your best bet in leveling up quickly.

Once you successfully reach Level 185, get ready to channel the colors of the Bifrost, as the Thor Rainbow skin will be all yours.