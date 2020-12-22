'Fortnite' How to travel 5000 meters in X-4 Stormwing and earn a free emoji

Yet another Fortnite Operation Snowdown challenge is upon us, and this time around, players are required to go island-trotting around the ever-evolving 100-man Battle Royale enclave.

Put simply, the task requires players to travel 5000 meters on a plane that only recently made its way back in-game for Winter celebrations. After you’ve successfully completed the excursion, a “Snowblaster” Emoji will be granted as a reward along with 10,000 XP to help you storm through those battle pass tiers.

Travel 5000 meters in X-4 Stormwings - Fortnite Operation Snowdown Challenges

In order for players to begin with the challenge, the first order of business would be to find a plane on the island, and there are plenty of spots to grab one from.

Refer to this planes location guide to check which locations are ideal.

Here is a list of POI’s that can be visited to find a plane

Stealthy Stronghold

Steamy Stacks

Holly Hedges

Weeping Woods

Catty Corner

The airplane outposts are prominently visible in most POI’s and won’t require much of a search. It is suggested that the player hop right into a plane after landing and avoid taking fights in the process. This is ideal to get done with the challenge quickly.

The rest of the quest is fairly straight forward, which is to hover around the island with the X-4 Stormwings till it has completed travelling precisely 5000 meters. However, do note that if the aim is to complete the challenge in a single match, carrying fuel cans will be of great help. Unlike the previous seasons, where planes would run until they were shot down, they now require fuel which runs out pretty quickly.

Advertisement

Watch: Video guide on How to Travel 5000 meters in X-4 Stormwing

Today's Operation Snowdown Quest:



Challenge:

Drive 5,000 Meters in X-4 Stormwings

Reward: Snowblaster Emoji #Fortnite pic.twitter.com/tOvNr3AwoD — Fortnite News (@FortniteBRFeed) December 22, 2020

Once the player and X-4 Stormwing are travelling towards the corners of the island to avoid getting shot at; Fortnite Operation Snowdown will present a new challenge everyday until 30th December, and a new reward awaits the player right after completion. Here is a guide to help one get through if they missed out on yesterday's challenge.