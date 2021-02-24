Fortnite just teased a "Gladiator" version of the Peely skin that no one knows about

Epic Games can really be a tease at times when it comes to new content for Fortnite. In a new in-game advertisement for the Sica skin, players got to witness Sica standing over a pile of Black Knights, which sparked the speculation that the Black Knight may be returning to the game.

However, that wasn't the only speculation that this image sparked. Something was interesting lurking in the background, which eagle-eyed fans pointed out. If true, then it's going to an interesting addition to the game.

Is Peely a gladiator in Fortnite now?

We might get the peely statue from the colosseum as a skin 👀 pic.twitter.com/81zYaC54Fz — HYPEX (@HYPEX) February 23, 2021

The gladiator version of Peely was spotted in the poster that advertised the Sica skin. Fans have also spotted gladiator Peely in-game as well. This has sparked speculation that the Peely skin might be a reality in Fortnite. However, the publisher hasn't commented on this.

In all probability, the Peely skin in Fortnite might arrive with the update 15.50, which might as well be the final update for the season. This season is scheduled to end on the 16th of March, unless Epic Games plans to extend it.

The gladiator Peely skin in Fortnite could be a small breather for players who have been asking for original content in Fortnite for a while now. Fans have already expressed their excitement for the gladiator Peely skin in Fortnite.

I NEED HIM RIGHT NOW — D3NNI ✨ (@D3NNI_yt) February 23, 2021

I hope for next battlepass — Kobayashi'sSon (@Concerned_Kairo) February 23, 2021

I WANT IT ! — 🔥𝐌𝐮𝐤𝐞𝐧 𝐀𝐢𝐳𝐞𝐧🔥 (@RaianRadke) February 23, 2021

That would be awesome. We still never got the Wolverine peely. Or at least never got the peely claws. — Ascendant (@LegitAscendant) February 23, 2021

Like every other situation on the internet, some people aren't happy with the gladiator's Peely skin in Fortnite. People have been saying that they're tired of seeing different versions of the Peely skin in Fortnite.

enough peelys — kristen (@kiIIthisloves) February 23, 2021

another peely🙁 this game is getting boring — calledeluto #FreeZaramay (@1312Gbriel) February 23, 2021

Not another one🙄 — Facil🤠 (@eboyfacil) February 23, 2021

Fed up of banana skins no doubt hell be in the battle pass for season 6 😑 — Vizion (@VizionsYT) February 23, 2021

So what are they calling him peely caesar or julius peely or Roman peely 🤔🤔 — Midas (@Isaac_eyesAX) February 23, 2021

Peels needs to stop jumping in the loop — samuel hayward-powell (@hayward_powell) February 23, 2021

how many more peelys? ughh — Selina ❤️ (@HiiAriana) February 23, 2021

Epic Games is yet to confirm or comment on the peely skin in Fortnite, and the chances are that it may not come to the game at all. A similar thing happened with Princess Fishsticks. Players absolutely loved the design, but it never made it into the game.

With approximately three weeks left for this current season to conclude, it doesn't look as if the gladiator Peely skin in Fortnite will be a reality this season. Fortnite is yet to announce the villain for this season as well.

But, with around three weeks remaining, there's also a probability that there won't be any end-of-season event this season. The current season will directly carry over into the next season, where the evil one is finally revealed.