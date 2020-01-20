Fortnite Leak: Two Streamers get their own emote

Fortnite released the new 11.40 update and community has welcomed the change in layout of heavy assault rifles (epic and legendary variant), but this update has been more about the skins and emotes.

Previously there was a leak about Fortnite content creator Ninja getting his own skin and emote but now new emotes for other content creators have been leaked

FNBRunreleased, a data miner has managed to leak out 2 new emotes on Twitter. As per the leaks, the two new emotes are for the famous twitch streamers Pokimane and Jordan Fisher. Fortnite is rewarding the players and streamers who have been promoting the game for quite sometime.

Poki Emote

This is emote has been created for the Candian-Moroccan Fortnite content creator Pokimane. The Poki Emote has been inspired and created from her tic-tok video that was created for the Emote Royale contest. She has over 3.8 million followers on twitch and 90+ million views as of today. She is one of the most famous female Fortnite players. Unlike Ninja, there is no skin created for her as of now.

Fishin Emote

The fishin emote is created for the American twitch streamer Jordan Fisher. He has close to 234.7k followers on twitch and 1.8 million views as of today. Though there is no official announcement from his side like the one done by Pokimane, an official accouncement from Jordan is expected to come out very soon.

Though there is no news or leak about the possible skins but with leak of the emotes, the skins are also expected to come out soon. This is being received very warmly by the Fortnite community and it is also expected that other famous streamers might get the opportunity of getting their own skin or emote.