Fortnite leak reveals official first look at Galactus skin

With the highly anticipated Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 4 end event approaching quickly, a recent leak has officially revealed the exclusive first look at what Galactus will look like in-game.

Epic Games' Fortnite is currently in the midst of an elaborate crossover with Disney, where popular Marvel superheroes such as Iron Man, Wolverine, Thor and more have all descended upon the Fortnite island.

Labelled the NEXUS war, Chapter 2 - Season 4 has been leading up to the impending battle with the Devourer of Worlds, Galactus, who is being built up as the most formidable threat the world of Fortnite has seen so far.

With a recent leak revealing what Galactus will probably look like in-game, he is expected to be the biggest and most elaborate Fortnite skin yet:

This is how Galactus is going to look like as a skin! Thanks to @ximton for the screenshot.



It's not confirmed yet whether this skin is gonna be obtainable in the future, but keep in mind that a set for the Galactus skin was added to the files ~3 patches ago! pic.twitter.com/i3ZQAl6gLX — ShiinaBR - Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) November 25, 2020

While it is yet to be confirmed if the skin will be limited only to the end-of-season event or if it will be available in the item shop later on, fans took to Twitter to marvel at the sheer size and formidable design of Galactus in Fortnite.

Galactus is on his way to take over the Fortnite island

Until Galactus was added to the Fortnite narrative, popular American rapper Travis Scott was considered the largest Fortnite creation, when he took over the map for his Astronomical concert.

However, according to a recent comparison by Twitter user Ponzip, Galactus is expected to be much bigger than Travis Scott:

Featuring a sleek glossy armor and menacing horn-shaped headgear, the Galactus skin is undoubtedly a sight to behold.

Even the scale of the event is expected to be much larger, considering the whopping file size:

The Galactus event is nearly 4 GB.



Here’s a comparison:

Final Showdown event size: 650 MB

Travis Scott event size: 480 MB



OMG 😱 #Fortnite pic.twitter.com/95qPze4UQK — DubzyFortnite | Latest News and Leaks! (@DubzyFN) November 18, 2020

With the official first look at Galactus being revealed, the hype surrounding the upcoming Fortnite end-of-season event just got a lot more real.