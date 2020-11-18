Fans believe Travis Scott could return to take on Galactus in Fortnite

As part of the latest update, a recent image added to the Fortnite files has sent fans into a tizzy.

They believe that it is a reference to Travis Scott and his immensely popular in-game concert, Astronomical.

The Fortnite v14.60 update arrived in-game recently and brought with it numerous new skins, emotes, and challenges, expected to accelerate the buildup towards the impending Galactus event.

However, the addition of a single image in the Fortnite files has attracted lots of attention, courtesy of its link to popular rapper Travis Scott. The image was revealed online via various Fortnite data miners:

This image got added to the files today.. 👀



(Thanks to @InTheShadeYT for telling me about it)

For those who attended the Travis Scott in-game concert, called Astronomical, the image immediately brought to mind the luminescent globe present in the background:

Fans have now begun to try and connect the dots, believing that a larger-than-life Travis Scott, akin to his Astronomical persona, could take on Galactus and save the Fortnite island!

Travis Scott vs Galactus in Fortnite?

Travis Scott is one of the most popular music artists today, venturing into various spheres via collaborations with McDonald's, Playstation, and Fortnite.

His evolution into a multi-faceted entertainer/entrepreneur started with Epic Games' Fortnite, where he participated in the memorable concert, Astronomical. Taking over the Fortnite island was a giant version of Travis Scott as he delivered one of the most striking in-game shows in recent memory.

Since then, the 29-year-old has been considered canon in the Fortnite universe, with his appearance spawning a range of merchandise and memes.

The Travis Scott skin is considered one of the most coveted in Fortnite, and rumors of a return have been doing the rounds for quite some time.

With the addition of this latest image, excited fans took to Twitter to respond to a possible face-off between the Houston native and Galactus:

PLEASE LMAO — Dassy.❄️ Commissions OPEN: 1/5 (@DassyDoesArt) November 18, 2020

LETS GOOO TRAVIS WILL SAVE US — Spice (@Spice_The_Cube) November 18, 2020

galactus and travis scoot team up for the event — liv (@livxo) November 18, 2020

I knew it! Giant travis beats galactose pic.twitter.com/GqBeTMYdhg — SweetRabbit (@SweetRabbitFN) November 18, 2020

No way, this can’t be real. I was joking with a friend of mine that Travis Scott shows up and attacks galactus. But now that might actually happen. https://t.co/6bWaqhVa8U — Cookielord1138 (@Cookielord1138) November 18, 2020

I will literally pay to see Travis Scott fight Galactus. https://t.co/pO8V5qgLNd — xd Washierpenny (@xdWashierpenny) November 18, 2020

As speculation continues to mount online, the addition of the Astroworld image to the Fortnite files has undoubtedly piqued the online community's interest.

While the chances of Travis Scott taking on Galactus seem highly unlikely, it remains to be seen what exactly Epic has up its sleeves when it comes to the highly-anticipated battle against the Devourer of Worlds.