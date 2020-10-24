TS5: Travis Scott teams up with Sony for exclusive PS5 video 

The King of collaborations - Travis Scott, is back at it again, and this time it involves Sony's highly anticipated next-generation console, the Playstation 5.

2020 has been a rather fruitful year for the 29-year old American rapper, who apart from making new music, has also featured in exclusive collaborations with Epic Games' Fortnite and McDonald's.

While the former was an extension of his record-breaking in-game, Astronomical concert, with regards to the latter, he became only the second celebrity to have an exclusive meal after the legendary Michael Jordan. The Cactus Jack meal went on to become one of McDonald's best-selling items and was also commonly referred to as the Travis Scott Fortnite Burger.

Now, he has officially signed on for a PS5 collaboration, which seems to be promoting a Travis Scott exclusive edition called the TS5:

Coincidentally, Travis Scott was also one of the first people to get his hands on the PS5 back in September, which led to intense speculation among envious fans.

Little did they know that it was all leading up to an exclusive PS5 collaboration featuring none other than Travis Scott himself.

In the new black and white commercial, Travis Scott can be spotted booting up the PS5, alongside shots of designers wearing custom Playstation-themed Nike shoes and Cactus Jack tees.

Travis Scott x PS5

On the marketing front, Travis Scott has certainly been witnessing a prolific phase, as his recent collaborations with Fortnite and McDonald's have served as a major boost to his persona, especially amongst youngsters.

Moreover, he seems to be focussed on building his 'Cactus Jack' brand as an expansive and evolving medium, which covers various spheres of lifestyle and entertainment.

It’s official: @trvisXX is joining the PlayStation family as a strategic creative partner.



Watch his new video here and read a message from Travis: https://t.co/nIAclbCcEa pic.twitter.com/3Nt797P6b0 — PlayStation (@PlayStation) October 23, 2020

As mentioned on their official blog post, in an official statement to Sony, Travis Scott shared his thoughts on his Cactus Jack collaboration:

I’m really looking forward to being able to showcase everything that Cactus Jack has worked on with Sony and the PlayStation team. Most importantly I’m excited to see how the PlayStation fans and family respond, and I look forward to running some games with everybody very soon!

Sony seems to have a lot of exciting things in store for fans, as they revealed that they are working with Travis Scott on 'innovative projects':

Through our mutual passion for gaming and creativity, we plan on collaborating with Travis and his Cactus Jack brand to produce innovative projects that we hope will delight our collective fans.

Having said that, the latest Travis Scott x PS5 collaboration has left fans excited, as several of them took to Twitter to react to the current undisputed King of collaborations:

Travis Scott has now done brand collaborations with:



- McDonald’s

- Playstation

- Fortnite

- Reese’s Puffs

- Nike

- Houston Rockets pic.twitter.com/8ryixHwOxd — Hot Freestyle (@HotFreestyle) October 23, 2020

these better come with my PS5 pic.twitter.com/GHwchK3Bam — litluk℮* (@litluke2) October 23, 2020

Idc if it’s 1000$. They drop a Travis Scott/Cactus Jack theme ps5. I’m buying it https://t.co/E7CIbguNA5 — Clyde (@clydeJESSIE) October 23, 2020

Travis Scott got a PS5 commercial lol yea he that biggest artist in the world... easy — kae (@xxKaeB) October 23, 2020

Oh boy i can’t wait to play Travis Scott Fortnite on my Travis Scott PS5 while eating my Travis Scott meal and laying on my Travis Scott chicken nugget pillow https://t.co/74dXfnElE5 — cam 🟣 (@camrellim___) October 23, 2020

Can’t decide if we’re more excited about the #PS5 in 20 days... or a new pair of Travis Scott x Jordan 1 lows 😬 https://t.co/dHzBC3d0jo — The Boardroom (@boardroom) October 23, 2020

🐐🐐🐐 — El Chapo 🎅🏿 (@FearTheSakal) October 23, 2020

The biggest reveal of the commercial is undoubtedly the slick pair of Travis Scott Air Jordan kicks, which has certainly left fans excited.

With Travis Scott officially joining the Playstation team as a Strategic Creative partner, expect a lot more Travis Scott x PS5 official merchandise to come your way very soon.