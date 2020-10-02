Travis Scott Fortnite action figure is the new trend among fans

Travis Scott’s virtual concert Astronomical, held back in April (23rd to 25th) is Fortnite's biggest event till date. The concert was attended live by over 12.3 million participants, and had more than 27 million unique participants. The concert was beneficial for both Scott and Fortnite.

On one hand, the event was a huge success and suggested that virtual spaces might hold importance for the future of the entertainment industry. As for Scott, the event resulted in an increase of 1.4 million followers across his social media handles. Further, a whopping 419% increase in the demand for tickets was also observed.

On Spotify alone, the 29-year-old earned more than 300,000 pounds in the five days (20th to 25th April) around the concert. On 24th April, Scott posted the following about Cactus Jack X Fortnite exclusive merchandise that could be bought on his website.

Image Credits: Epic Games

Travis Scott Fortnite action figure is the latest trend among fans

The initial Astronomical-themed Fortnite collection included hoodies, action figures, t-shirts, hats, caps, and even a Nerf Gun. The action figures, in particular, have proved to be quite a hit among Fortnite fans.

Image Credits: somewheremagazine.com

The Travis Scott Cactus Jack 12-inch action figure set includes two action figures, one of Scott himself, and the other of his Astronaut-based mascot, Astro Jack. The action figure set was retailed on the website at 75 USD.

However, since April, it has become more of a collectible and sold for more than 400 pounds on some websites.

Image Credits: StockX

Currently, the action figure set is available on eBay for around $125, as Fortnite merchandise is no longer available on the official Travis Scott website. However, Scott regularly releases new brand-themed items that his fans can look at.

The overall success that he got due to the collaboration with Fortnite has effectively made the action figures a rare, collectible item. Quite a few Fortnite fans have proved willing to invest more money than the figures are worth!